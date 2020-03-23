Arizona governor issues executive order, explicitly lists newspapers as essential services

Arizona Publishers

This afternoon, the governor issued a proactive executive order which now explicitly lists newspapers “essential services” in Arizona. This means you would be able to continue operations in the event of further restrictions on public movement.

No such restriction orders were issued in Arizona today, but your teams should now have the confidence and legal standings necessary to continue their important work during this extraordinary time.

