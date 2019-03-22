Arizona Daily Star to shut down Tucson press, move printing operations to Phoenix

Star’s printing, packaging operations to be moved to Phoenix

Arizona Daily Star – Mar 21, 2019

The Arizona Daily Star will be printed in Phoenix starting in May.

The change will eliminate about 60 jobs in the Star’s Tucson printing and packaging operations. About 15 of those jobs are part-time; the rest are full-time.

Jobs in other areas, including news, are not affected and will stay in Tucson.

D’Orlando praised the Star’s printing and packaging workers for their dedication to producing consistently high-quality products. Some may transfer to the Arizona Republic in Phoenix, where the Star will be printed, or to other newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises and Gannett, which are partners in operating the Star. Affected workers also will be invited to a job fair at the Star, 4850 S. Park Ave., intended to match their skills with local companies.

The Republic to begin printing of Tucson’s Arizona Daily Star newspaper

Russ Wiles, Arizona Republic – March 21, 2019

The Arizona Daily Star newspaper in Tucson will print its editions at a Republic plant in Phoenix starting May 21, under an agreement with Gannett Co. Inc., owner of The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com.

In announcing the change, John D’Orlando, the Star’s president and publisher, said the move is based on the high cost of maintaining multimillion-dollar printing presses both in Tucson and Phoenix as more and more people move from print to online to get their news.

