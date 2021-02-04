Arizona Capitol Times hires new reporters

Two new reporters join the staff at Arizona Capitol Times

Nathan Brown will be reporting on the Arizona House of Representatives for the Arizona Capitol Times. He started his journalism career covering various beats at the Adirondack Daily Enterprise and the Times Herald-Record in upstate New York, getting his start at political reporting by covering two heated and close special congressional elections in 2009. He moved west in 2015, covering the Idaho Legislature for newspapers in Twin Falls and Idaho Falls. He was also one of the lead reporters covering a debate over whether to shut down the refugee resettlement center in Twin Falls that divided the community and drew international attention after a young girl was sexually assaulted by three refugee boys.

He moved to Arizona at the start of the 2021 Legislative session. Nathan has won numerous journalism awards over the course of his career, including ones from the Associated Press for his coverage of a courthouse shooting in New York and the creation of a new wilderness area in Idaho and first-place awards from the Idaho Press Club for his reporting on refugee resettlement, state politics and environmental issues.

Nathan can be reached at nbrown@azcapitoltimes.com and @NateBrownNews on Twitter

Kyra Haas will be covering education and the judiciary for the Arizona Capitol Times. Haas grew up in Kansas and attended the University of Missouri, earning bachelor’s degrees in journalism and political science. She spent fall of 2020 as the long-term substitute journalism adviser for Free State High School in Kansas, overseeing three student publications and teaching introductory classes.

Before her teaching detour, she covered education and local government for The Visalia Times-Delta in California’s San Joaquin Valley. Kyra has also worked as a summer Pulliam Fellow at The Arizona Republic. During college, she spent a semester covering the 2018 midterm elections as a fact-checking intern at PolitiFact. Kyra’s story on the shortcomings of Missouri’s adult abuse hotline won a 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award and a Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Delta Chi Award, both for investigative reporting. In 2019, her story about autism caregivers won a Regional Murrow for excellence in video. Haas’ beat assignments include: Arizona Department of Education, Arizona courts, Arizona Corporation Commission.

Kyra can be reached at khaas@azcapitoltimes.com and @kc_haas on Twitter