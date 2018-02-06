APME’s NewsTrain brings affordable training in digital-journalism skills to Phoenix
APME’s NewsTrain is bringing affordable training in digital-journalism skills to Phoenix on April 6-7.
Early-bird registration is $75 for a day and a half of training at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Sessions include:
- Mining data for enterprise stories off any beat, with Cronkite’s Sarah Cohen
- 10 habits of highly effective open-records users, with the University of Arizona’s David Cuillier
- Storytelling on mobile: making smart choices, with USC’s Laura E. Davis
- Creating simple graphics for mobile, with KNXV-ABC15’s Courtland Jeffrey
- Getting your story read: maximizing and measuring social media for branding and audience engagement, with Cronkite’s Jessica Pucci
- What’s missing in border and immigration coverage, with Cronkite’s Vanessa Ruiz
- How to write short AND well, with Cronkite’s Fernanda Santos
- Meet the best digital reporting tools, with the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting’s Jim Small and Evan Wyloge
Experience NewsTrain’s highly rated training; attendees regularly judge sessions as 4.5, with 5 as highly useful and highly effective. “All of the sessions were very direct and relevant,” said 2017 attendee Arianna Pickard of the Tulsa World. “I feel like I’m going to use a lot of what I learned to do a better job and enjoy it more.”
Please register by March 6 to get the early-bird rate of just $75, including meals. Discounted hotel rooms start at $129 a night.
Register today! NewsTrains often sell out. Plus, the first 22 registrants receive a free AP Stylebook – a $22.95 value.
Competitive diversity scholarships are available to journalists, journalism students and journalism educators from diverse backgrounds. Apply by Feb. 20.
Phoenix NewsTrain will be the 90th such workshop organized by Associated Press Media Editors (APME) in collaboration with a host committee of local journalists, led in Phoenix by the Arizona Newspapers Association. APME, a nonprofit group of newsroom leaders, has sponsored NewsTrain since 2003, training more than 7,300 journalists in cities across the United States and Canada.
Questions? Email Linda Austin, NewsTrain project director.
LEARN MORE AND REGISTER: bit.ly/PhoenixNewsTrain.