APME’s NewsTrain brings affordable training in digital-journalism skills to Phoenix

APME’s NewsTrain is bringing affordable training in digital-journalism skills to Phoenix on April 6-7.

Early-bird registration is $75 for a day and a half of training at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Sessions include:

Experience NewsTrain’s highly rated training; attendees regularly judge sessions as 4.5, with 5 as highly useful and highly effective. “All of the sessions were very direct and relevant,” said 2017 attendee Arianna Pickard of the Tulsa World. “I feel like I’m going to use a lot of what I learned to do a better job and enjoy it more.”

Please register by March 6 to get the early-bird rate of just $75, including meals. Discounted hotel rooms start at $129 a night.

Register today! NewsTrains often sell out. Plus, the first 22 registrants receive a free AP Stylebook – a $22.95 value.

Competitive diversity scholarships are available to journalists, journalism students and journalism educators from diverse backgrounds. Apply by Feb. 20.

Phoenix NewsTrain will be the 90th such workshop organized by Associated Press Media Editors (APME) in collaboration with a host committee of local journalists, led in Phoenix by the Arizona Newspapers Association. APME, a nonprofit group of newsroom leaders, has sponsored NewsTrain since 2003, training more than 7,300 journalists in cities across the United States and Canada.

Questions? Email Linda Austin, NewsTrain project director.

LEARN MORE AND REGISTER: bit.ly/PhoenixNewsTrain.