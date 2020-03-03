ANA urges members to promote and participate in Sunshine Week 2020

Sunshine Week – March 15-21, 2020

It’s Your Right to Know

Sunshine Week lasts seven days, but it’s up to all of us to keep the sun shining on government all year. Share your great FOIA stories, new laws and other efforts on behalf of open government on Twitter using #SunshineWeek, or on our Facebook page.

If you, your newsroom or someone you know has any notable journalism efforts that you believe should be spotlighted during Sunshine Week, we’d love to hear about it! Visit http://bit.ly/2020SunshineWins to share your stories.

Content available from Pennsylvania:

The marketing team at the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association has designed print and digital ads for Sunshine Week. With the release to our members, we also wanted to make these ads available to Arizona Newspapers Association members.

To access these ads, please visit the page below and complete the form (we are using the form for tracking purposes only).

https://panewsmedia.org/sunshine_week_2020_ad_campaign/

If you have any questions, please let us know, and we will be happy to answer.

Matt Caylor | Director, Strategic Services | Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association

Sunshine Week is brought to you by: the News Leaders Association and Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press With generous support from John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and The Gridiron Club and Foundation.