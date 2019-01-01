ANA names new executive director

Thomas boasts nearly four decades in the industry

Tim Thomas, new ANA executive director begins his position on January 2, 2019.

Timothy H. Thomas of Mesa, has joined the Arizona Newspapers Association as its new executive director. He starts Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at the ANA’s newly rented office space located in the Arizona Capital Times building in Phoenix.

Originally of Illinois, Thomas brings to the position 38 years of newspaper experience. In Arizona, he worked 13 years from 2002-2015 as national sales manager for Republic Media in Phoenix; six years from 1996-2002 as automotive manager/classified advertising for The Arizona Republic; and nine years from 1987-196 as classifieds manager for Tribune Newspapers.

At the Republic, he lead teams selling multi-media packages, including print, online, direct mail, inserts and targeted mail and was instrumental in developing cars.com from its introduction to a national leader with 83 Phoenix area dealers participating. Thomas and his teams increased automotive revenue by 54 percent in five years.

More recently for the past three years, he has served as business development manager for the Arizona Food Marketing Alliance, where he successfully formed and executed a business plan to drive growth within the sponsorship and membership areas of the AFMA.

“Tim was among two finalists from a list of 10 very qualified and talented individuals,” said ANA President Manuel C. Coppola. “Ultimately the hiring committee and the board felt that with his extensive knowledge of the market and his sales and management experience he could hit the ground running to bolster ANA’s revenues and steer the organization to remain relevant in our ever-challenging industry.”

Paula Casey, who has worked for ANA for 24 years, including 12 years as executive director, will remain on board through March to help with the leadership transition and acclimate Thomas with the organization’s lobbying efforts as the 2019 session of the State Legislature opens on Jan. 14.

“We’ve already lined him up for a couple of meetings,” Casey said. “We may as well have him jump in with both feet!”

As to Casey’s tenure with ANA, Coppola said, “Over theyears, Paula has successfully guided the organization through many peaks andvalleys, through her relationships with the leaders of our member newspapers.” Ona more global front, she advocated for the industry through her participation inNewspaper Association Managers Inc., which represents more than 9,400 daily andweekly newspapers published throughout the United State and Canada.“Paula has been threatening to retire for acouple of years,” Coppola said. “We finally took her seriously and earlier thisyear began an arduous search for a new executive director. We are excited forher as she moves on to the next stage in her life pursuing other interests andenjoying more time with her family. At the same time, we look forward toworking with Tim as we greet the New Year with some exciting opportunities andchallenges ahead.”