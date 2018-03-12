ANA encourages members to highlight the importance of openness

Sunshine Week / March 11-17, 2018



Launched in 2005, Sunshine Week has grown into an enduring annual initiative to promote open government and push back against excessive official secrecy. Join ASNE and the Reporters Committee in the annual nationwide celebration of access to public information and what it means for you and your community.

The public’s right to know has never been more important than now.

Find all the FREE RESOURCES you need to get started.

Take a look at their 2018 calendar and email them your events!