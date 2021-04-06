ANA appoints Simpson for executive director role

Arizona Newspapers Association’s (ANA) board has appointed Lisa M. Simpson as its new executive director. Simpson will start her position on Thursday, April. 22, 2021.

For the last three and a half years, Lisa Simpson worked at the Arizona News Service, which publishes the Arizona Capitol Times, handling their advertising, marketing and event needs. Over the last 20 years, she has held sales and management positions with many of the newspapers in the valley including The Arizona Republic, The East Valley Tribune and La Voz Publishing.

Lisa studied engineering at Colorado School of Mines, but circumstances led to a different path and she landed in a career in sales. She says her passion lies with helping businesses and organizations meet their goals.

She moved with her husband and son to Arizona in 1995. They chose Arizona because it fit with the outdoor activities they love. She is also an avid sports fan and loves the local teams.

Tim Thomas, ANA’s director of nearly two and a half years, will be retiring April 23. Thomas, however, will remain available to assist Simpson and the board during the transition period.