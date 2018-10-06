ANA announces contest winners and newspaper of the year at 79th annual fall convention

The Arizona Republic (daily newspaper) and Navajo Times (non-daily newspaper) took home the coveted award for Arizona Newspaper of the Year during the Arizona Newspapers Association’s 2018 Better Newspapers Contest. Newspaper of the Year Awards are calculated from honors won in the Excellence in Advertising Contest added together with winning entries from the Better Newspapers Contest.

The reporting team of Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and Rob O’Dell, from The Arizona Republic and Rachel Leingang, Arizona Capitol Times, were named the ANA 2018 Journalists of the Year.

Alden Woods, The Arizona Republic, for ‘The New Housing Crisis’ and Danyelle Khmara, Tucson Weekly, ‘Death Sentence’ won the ANA 2018 Stories of the Year.

Kelly Presnell, of the Arizona Daily Star and Keith Morris, Payson Roundup, were named the ANA 2018 Photographers of the Year.

This year, 53 newspapers and entered in the Better Newspapers Contest for a total of 1,183 entries. The Better Newspapers Contest consists of nine categories that measure the overall quality of the newspapers and 26 categories that honor individuals who contribute to journalism excellence. A special thank you to the Utah Press Association, for judging the entries this year.

A press release with the full list of winners and categories will be available after 10 p.m., (MST), Oct. 6, on our contest page.

The awards were presented on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at the conclusion of the ANA Fall Convention and Annual Meeting, at Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino, Ariz. Congratulations to all the winners!