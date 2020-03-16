Alert from NNA Congressional Action Team re: Periodicals permits

USPS has advised NNA that Periodicals permits will not be revoked if a newspaper has to suspend a print issue during coronavirus quarantines.

Technically, a change in publication frequency requires a change in the permit. But during this emergency, USPS says a letter to the postmaster of the entry office advising USPS of the newspaper’s revised publication plans will be sufficient. The letter should be updated as plans change.



Questions from members may be directed to the NNA Washington Office here: tonda@nna.org.