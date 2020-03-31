After 23 Years, The News prepares to go all digital

April 1 will be the last print edition of The Apache Junction & Gold Canyon News

By Trish Hoagland

COO, The Apache Junction & Gold Canyon News

It’s been 17 days since The Apache Junction & Gold Canyon News team decided to work remotely for the sake of social distancing. I miss seeing my tribe, but overall, the transition has gone well. My yoga room made space for my office and is now lovingly dubbed ‘The Yoffice.’ It’s an interesting mix of nature and technology, yet still peaceful, and I’m grateful.

I’ve found, that if I lean to the left and sit up straight, I can see the sun’s rays spilling over the northern most corner of the Superstition Mountains from my window in the mornings. I’ve also been watching a pair of Towhee and a Wren working in tandem to catch bugs as they come out to bathe in the warmth.

