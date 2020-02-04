Advertising Sales Manager – Green Valley/Sahuarita, Ariz

Position: Advertising Sales Manager

Department: Advertising

Reports To: Publisher

Supervises: Advertising Department

Classification: Exempt

Effective Date: 2020



Nature of Work:

This position will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the advertising sales department. In conjunction with the Publisher, the Advertising Manager will develop and implement a strategic marketing and sales plan to grow revenue and accounts for the retail advertising division.

This position will supervise all Retail & Classified advertising functions for the newspaper. Manager will be expected to support sales staff to reach a higher level of professionalism including, but not limited to: training (both process and sales), managing all tools currently used to motivate staff toward higher revenue performance, and holding staff accountable to meet criteria/requirements of sales goals. A large part of this training will be equipping them with good presentation skills.

This Advertising Manager will also be expected to create new selling opportunities to include special pages, special sections, and niche publications that will maximize the newspapers’ other products.

Essential Functions:

Develop and execute strategies to grow new revenue streams (with Publisher)

Working with Publisher, create and deliver sales reports that keep reps focused on reaching monthly/quarterly/annual revenue budgets

Responsible for management of the daily activities of department, meeting deadlines, reducing credit adjustments/errors and reporting gains/shortfalls to budget on a weekly basis

Responsible for managing all marketing functions within the budgets and plans and attaining goals/objectives assigned by Publisher.

Recruit, hire, train, develop and effectively manage employees on the Advertising sales team.

Assist sales team to develop multi-media campaigns for product promotions, branding campaigns, and advertising promotions.

Create attractive, compelling, and fact filled marketing tools that demonstrate the power of our products and effectively communicate the benefits of our audience

Other Functions:

The Advertising Sales Manager should be involved in the communities served by the newspaper, particularly with business organizations such as boards of realtors, chambers of commerce, etc. Must be able to call on accounts and posses a valid driver’s license.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Demonstrated ability to develop and implement effective sales and marketing strategies.

The ability to train, lead and motivate staff.

Through understanding of advertising sales and new account development and the ability to demonstrate the same.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

The ability to manage several tasks simultaneously

An understanding of electronic delivery/e-commerce strategies

Leadership experience in a proactive, change-oriented work environment

Education and Experience:

Minimum of 3-5 years newspaper advertising sales experience.

Work Environment:

This position will work from a central office but will be in the field making sales calls and presentations. Certain activity may require out of town travel.

This position description in no way states or implies the responsibilities and tasks listed are the only responsibilities and tasks to be performed. The incumbent will be required to follow any other instruction or job-related duties assigned by the company.

Requirements set out above are minimum levels of skill, knowledge and abilities to qualify for the position. Where appropriate, the company may offer possible modification to reasonably accommodate an individual who cannot perform the essential functions of a job, as long as reasonable accommodation does not pose an undue hardship to the company or pose a direct threat or significant risk to the health and safety of the employee or others.

Nothing contained in this job description creates an employment contract or in any way alters the employee status as an Employee At-Will. All employees of the company are employed for no specific duration of time and can resign their employment or be terminated at any time with or without notice.

Apply For Job