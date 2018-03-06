Account Executive – Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

The Today’s News-Herald in beautiful Lake Havasu City, AZ is looking for a highly motivated Account Executive professional who believes the newspaper can help businesses grow their bottom line through paid advertising.

In this position you must be a well-organized, creative, and self-motivated to sell our print and online products. Excellent customer service and computer skills are required. Previous business to business sales experience is a plus but not required. If you have the willingness and interest to learn in a fast paced environment, we want to hear from you. This position is compensated while in training.

We offer a competitive compensation package along with excellent benefits. Background check required. NSE EEOC

Send letter and resume to: cwalker@havasunews.com, Subject line: Your next Account Executive