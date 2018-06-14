Account Executive – Kingman, Ariz.

The Kingman Daily Miner has an account executive opening in their advertising sales department.

This is a full-time, salary position with a commission program, this position is for outside sales, calling on local businesses for the Kingman Daily Miner as well as other Daily Miner products. Must be a detail oriented, a team player with excellent relationship building and communications skills. Prior sales experience a plus but open to training the right person.

High school diploma, basic math and computer skills. Here is your opportunity to succeed with an established company with a long history in the printing and publishing industry. We offer a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, short and long-term disability, Paid Time Off, 401(k) match, mileage and cell phone reimbursement. Valid driver’s license and proof of current auto insurance required. NSE EEO.

Embrace this great opportunity! If you want work in Kingman and play an important role in your community, this is the perfect job for you.

Job Type: Full-time

Send resume to: wnirecruit@westernnews.com