Notes from the ANA Director

Hello ANA Members!

Just a quick note to update you on what we have been up to at ANA HQ.

All of the BNC & Excellence in Advertising entries are currently in the hands of our friends at the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association for judging. I hear we have had some amazing entries. Don’t forget to save October 9th on your calendars for our annual convention. We’re lining up some great seminars and I cannot wait to hand out the awards!

My visits to newspapers have been very educational. I am learning about your successes, needs and how ANA can better serve you. One recurring theme is communication, please know it’s a top priority and we are working on that. If you ever have any questions or concerns do not hesitate to reach out to me – l.simpson@ananews.com; (602) 261-7655 or my cell (602) 326-9588. We are working on future initiatives, so stay tuned.

My other visits have been to advertising agencies. They are doing business differently and I am learning how ANA can adapt and help get more business from them. We are working on programs that will need member input, we will communicate more as we get those tightened up. I have had positive meetings with the agency that handles The Arizona Lottery and the Arizona State Fair – Cindy London, ANA’s Ad Placement Manger, will be reaching out for more information so we can get proposals out to them.

Stay cool!

Thanks,

Lisa Simpson