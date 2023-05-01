Junior Account Executive – Scottsdale, AZ

Yardi is a global software company providing innovative property management solutions and services in every real estate market. We are focused on providing our customers with superior products and outstanding customer service. We are passionate about technology and believe work should be fulfilling and fun! We are committed to our customers, employees and the communities where we live.

We are looking for highly motivated, team players who are passionate about sales to help us crush our sales goals for our Yardi Matrix product!

What you will do

Utilize knowledge of Yardi products, industry, and competition to present value propositions to clients and/or prospects to develop a sufficient pipeline and meet individual sales goals

Research, call, and qualify accounts in assigned territory

Spend a minimum of 4 plus (4+) hours a day on the phone prospecting, qualifying, identifying key decision makers, demonstrating product (web), and closing deals

Execute full sales cycles, including lead-generation; discovery and goal-setting; pricing, packaging, and positioning; negotiating; and closing

Utilize internal CRM diligently, recording all client activities, sales opportunities, and forecasts per training guidelines

Participate in marketing events to promote Yardi Systems and our products/services

Review individual account and pipeline reports weekly, performance reports monthly, and meets with management monthly to verify proper execution of sales strategy within the assigned territory

Complete annual certifications for assigned products per training guidelines and continually expands product knowledge and demonstration skills by presenting solutions to clients and/or prospects

Up to 10% travel required

What you need to have

Bachelor’s Degree or commensurate experience

Ability to cold-call and develop leads

Presentation and demonstration skills

Initiative and motivation to succeed

Proactive, engaging personality

Ability to understand technical products

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Commitment to utilize corporate sales tools and complete ongoing training

High responsiveness with proven client-centered commitment and focus

Proven strong ability to meet critical deadlines and prioritize multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment

Ability to work at assigned location

What would be helpful have

Yardi domain experience

Industry expertise in property management and accounting principles

Understanding of sales cycle management principles such as lead-generation; discovery and qualification; pricing, packaging, and positioning; proposal development; contract negotiation; and closure

What you get as a Yardi Employee

A great place to work with fantastic people

A career in sales and the ability to grow and realize your full potential

Competitive compensation

Comprehensive benefits – Medical/dental, paid time off, sick time, paid holidays, 401(k), profit sharing, life insurance, and more!

At Yardi, we’ve created a team of over 8,000 employees in over 40 locations around the globe dedicated to making great real estate software products and fostering a collaborative work environment. Yardi is a place where people with a wide variety of cultural and life experiences come together to make a difference. Our corporate culture stresses integrity, respect, trust, responsibility, and fun! Come join our growing team!

All submissions for open positions should be received through Yardi’s applicant portal, accessed from Yardi’s corporate website.

EOE/Race/Gender/Disability/Vets

