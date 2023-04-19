Associate Researcher – Scottsdale

Yardi is a global software company providing innovative property management solutions and services in every real estate market. We are focused on providing our customers with superior products and outstanding customer service. We are passionate about technology and believe work should be fulfilling and fun! We are committed to our customers, employees and the communities where we live.

We are looking for motivated, enthusiastic team players with great phone etiquette and attention to detail to work with our Yardi Matrix product!

What you will do

Use your excellent researching skills to assist with market/property data

Gather marketing data through external phone interviews and internet searches

Use your strong organizational skills to compile real estate information, update data in spreadsheets and internal data entry forms

Provide general assistance and support as required

What you need to have

High School Diploma or G.E.D.

1 year of relevant work experience

Prior high-volume call experience

Excellent internet navigation skills

Strong data entry and typing skills, 40 wpm at a minimum

Awesome written and verbal communication skills

Excellent attention to detail, organization and the ability to prioritize effectively

Ability to follow instructions and receive direction and constructive feedback

Great people skills and the ability to be personable and professional

What would be helpful to have

Bachelor’s degree in Business or related field

Experience in the Real Estate field, i.e. property management, financial services, real estate appraisal, sales and construction

Call surveys or other call center experience

What you get as a Yardi Employee

A great place to work with fantastic people

Competitive compensation

Comprehensive benefits – Medical/dental, paid time off, sick time, paid holidays, 401(k), profit sharing, life insurance, and more!

At Yardi, we’ve created a team of over 8,000 employees in over 40 locations around the globe dedicated to making great real estate software products and fostering a collaborative work environment. Yardi is a place where people with a wide variety of cultural and life experiences come together to make a difference. Our corporate culture stresses integrity, respect, trust, responsibility, and fun! Come join our growing team!

All submissions for open positions should be received through Yardi’s applicant portal, accessed from Yardi’s corporate website. Apply here.

EOE/Race/Gender/Disability/Vets