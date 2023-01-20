Junior Account Executive – Yardi

Yardi is a global software company providing innovative property management solutions and services in every real estate market. We are focused on providing our customers with superior products and outstanding customer service. We are passionate about technology and believe work should be fulfilling and fun! We are committed to our customers, employees and the communities where we live.

We are looking for a highly motivated, team player who is passionate about sales to help us crush our sales goals for our Yardi Matrix product!

What you will do

Cold calling – because it’s a sales job!

Use your knowledge and training in sales to acquire, develop and close net new deals

Conduct virtual online demonstrations for clients and prospects

Fact find – research prospect companies, competitors and stay abreast of industry trends

Be in the know – complete product training and continue to learn and develop your knowledge

Manage your sales funnel and update your prospect and client information in CRM

Use your strong interpersonal skills to effectively work with executive level stakeholders in multifamily and commercial organizations

Relationship build and collaborate with trade associations and staff members

Be part of a great team, collaborate on regular basis, and help each other be successful

What you need to have

Bachelor’s degree in Business or related field

2+ years of prior sales experience with a demonstrated track record of success

A love for cold calling, the pursuit of sales and closing new deals

Great active listening skills and the ability to uncover opportunities

Awesome written and verbal communication skills

High comfort level presenting using virtual technology tools

Great people skills and the ability to collaborate with other sales teams

Internal motivation and the ability to meet assigned sales goals

Resourcefulness and high comfort level learning new concepts

Flexibility, and the ability to manage changing priorities

Technological savviness and the ability to learn new concepts

Ability to travel up to 20%

What would be helpful to have

Knowledge of the property management industry

What you get as a Yardi Employee

A great place to work with fantastic people

A career in sales and the ability to grow and realize your full potential

Competitive compensation

Comprehensive benefits – Medical/dental, paid time off, sick time, paid holidays, 401(k), profit sharing, life insurance, and more!

At Yardi, we’ve created a team of over 8,000 employees in over 40 locations around the globe dedicated to making great real estate software products and fostering a collaborative work environment. Yardi is a place where people with a wide variety of cultural and life experiences come together to make a difference. Our corporate culture stresses integrity, respect, trust, responsibility, and fun! Come join our growing team!

