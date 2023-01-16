Full-Time Reporter – Navajo-Hopi Observer

Western News Inc. is seeking a full-time reporter at the Navajo-Hopi Observer, a weekly newspaper that covers northern Arizona, specifically the Navajo and Hopi communities. We are looking for someone interested in being part of our growing editorial team and enjoys traveling and seeking out stories with a great team of supportive colleagues. Job responsibilities include reporting and writing stories that cover Navajo and Hopi news, including cultural events, arts, feature stories, Indigenous news, council meetings, and education. We need someone who is a good writer and has an interest in photography, social media, and staying on top of local issues.

A journalism degree and/or experience working in the media or equivalent combination of education and experience is required. Must have good communication skills and be able to travel and work flexible hours. Knowledge of AP Style, social media posting, and photography is a bonus. The position is full-time reporter, 40 hours/week. Salary range based on experience.

Excellent benefits package, 401k, and PTO. EEOE, NSE.

Send resumes, clips, and portfolios to whowell@nhonews.com.