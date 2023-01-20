Executive Director of Development – Phoenix – Hybrid

Executive Director of Development – Non-Profit

Benefits Offered: IRA, Medical, Dental, Vision, Cell Phone Allowance

FT Salary: $75K-$110K

Employment Type: Full Time

Location: Arizona, remote with regular in-person touchpoints; up to 25% travel required

The Executive Director of Development (EDD) will manage all day-to-day operations of a soon-to-launch non-profit foundation underwritten by the Arizona Broadcasters Association.

Working independently on a regular basis and as part of a small team in other circumstances, this EDD will be responsible for maintaining highly detailed systems and relationships to manage all fundraising, accountability procedures and compliance standards for funding sources.

This EDD will exercise significant independent judgment and discretion in setting policies and procedures for the smooth launch and growth of the new foundation.

This new foundation – The Arizona Local News Foundation – will financially support both the maintenance and expansion of local news access across Arizona. This is likely to include funding local news expansion grants that support underserved communities, innovation grants that fund new ways to distribute local news, college scholarships, paid internships, the coordination of public events and more.

In addition to supporting the Foundation, this EDD will also support event and fundraising development needs for the Arizona Broadcasters Association as well as other duties as assigned.

The best candidates will have previous experience launching a foundation and deep experience managing the operations of a foundation. Similar experience working within or alongside Arizona local media is desired.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Management and Administration

· Develop organization goals and objectives consistent with the mission and vision. Develop and facilitate an active planning process, including assisting the board in the strategic planning process.

· Develop and administer operational policies. Oversee all programs, services, and activities to ensure that program objectives are attained.

· Build trust and credibility across all Arizona communities to establish strategic relationships.

· Build and maintain strong relationships with personnel, donors, local news partners, journalists, mentors, volunteers, other individuals and social agencies to meet the needs of Arizona communities.

Fiscal Administration

· Exhibit transparency in all financial negotiations and transactions.

· Lead the yearly budgeting process for the Foundation and assist with the broader Association budgeting process.

· Work with outside accounting firm/auditor to complete the annual Foundation tax-return and audit.

· Provide for proper fiscal record-keeping and reporting, plus ensure compliance with funding regulatory requirements.

Fundraising

· Requires expertise in relationship building and networking with a wide variety of stakeholder groups.

· Must be comfortable stewarding donors and asking for contributions. Demonstrate success in development and fundraising.

· Requires understanding of the First Amendment with ability to advocate for freedom of the press and local media delivery to advocate and secure funding.

· Requires familiarity with the philanthropic, business, political, and cultural landscape in the media and news community.

· Requires experience with special event fundraising committees, grant writing, major and individual giving, other revenue streams to sustain and grow the Foundation.

· Requires experience developing, managing, and conducting fundraising that result in consistently achieving or exceeding goals.

Public Relations

· Serve as a chief liaison to the community at large, always acting with transparency and ethical behavior.

· Build excitement and passion with board members, donors and other key stakeholders.

· Make effective presentations to groups of varying sizes.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS

· Bachelor’s or master’s degree in journalism, non-profit management, business administration or related field. In certain cases, work experience is an acceptable substitute for educational experience. Advanced certifications such as CRFE are desired.

· Minimum of five years of leadership experience; non-profit leadership preferred.

· Excellent skills and responsibilities in the areas of communication, management and administration, fiscal administration, fundraising, personnel, board relations and public relations.

· Strong leadership skills and conduct that always reflects positively on the organization.

· Self-starter who is a goal-oriented and highly motivated professional with strong drive and initiative to achieve the Foundation’s mission.

REPORTING RESPONSIBILITY

The EDD reports to the President/CEO of the Arizona Broadcasters Association but will also work in close partnership with a newly formed board of directors for The Arizona Local News Foundation.

Email your resume to: ckline@azbroadcasters.org

About the ABA:

The Arizona Broadcasters Association is the official trade association for more than 235 local radio, TV and associate member groups in Arizona. The ABA’s primary mission is to futureproof local media in big and small cities across Arizona. The ABA currently funds paid internships across the state, invests in paid digital marketing campaigns to promote local media, funds annual research to look at how Arizona consumers are using media and defends press freedom in the Arizona courts alongside lobbying for local media at the state legislature. The ABA plans to a launch an Arizona Local News Foundation in 2023.