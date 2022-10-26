Phoenix Based – Legislative Reporter

River City Newspapers is looking for a Phoenix-based reporter to cover legislative news from a Mohave County/NW Arizona perspective. Temporary gig through the legislative session but could lead to more down the road. Want to know more? Reach out to bbowers@havasunews.com

