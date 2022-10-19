ARCADIA NEWS – MEDIA SALES CONSULTANT

Summary

You will help businesses reach our audience through advertising in our print publications and online. Through consultative selling, you will help new and current customers create effective ads and ad campaigns. You will start with an excellent customer base who have been with us for many years: some more than 25!

You should be a friendly, motivated, self-directed and detail-oriented person who is ready to be part of a small team that produces big results. You will be the sole advertising salesperson. Customer service and consultative selling are the core functions of this position, but a sense of humor and a desire to learn will help get the job done.



Who We Are

Arcadia News is an award-winning, monthly community newspaper in Phoenix, AZ. We are the “good news newspaper” and we’ve been excelling at it since we published our first issue in 1993. Each month we reach 45,000 readers in our affluent and active community. We hear from our readers and advertisers frequently: they love our paper. We are family-owned and operated; we accomplish a lot with a small, talented team. See more at arcadianews.com.



Position Responsibilities

Research potential advertisers and generate leads to follow-up and solicit advertising. You’ll work with new and existing customers to fulfill needs and educate them about print and online opportunities.

Customers range from mom-and-pop shops to national advertising agencies.

Use consultative selling to establish relationships and help customers meet their marketing goals.

Track all advertising sales and space by maintaining a CRM (customer record management) database. Manage details about leads and prospects while you educate and identify needs – and bring in new customers.

Keep track of advertising space: sizes, types of ads, billing details, customer contacts, etc. Ensure invoices and pricing are correct.

Prepare and maintain contracts, ad insertion orders, payment methods and auto-bill details by collecting signatures and payments in advance for ads. You’ll work with customers to renew contracts and potentially suggest services or ideas to increase revenue.

Help advertisers create ads with copywriting and layout. Request and gather advertising materials, advise clients and designers of requirements, specifications and deadlines.

Work with the graphic designer to make sure your advertiser’s ads are designed accurately, making sure materials provided are in proper format and quality. Advertiser looks good = we look good!

Work with customers to resolve issues or concerns with their submitted ad files. You’ll double-check print proofs and contracts to ensure customers are getting exactly what they ordered.

Occasionally contact customers with overdue accounts.

Attend regular sales training sessions (mostly virtual) put on by industry sources.

Respond to inbound phone calls, voice mails, e-mails and office walk-ins, providing information to readers, customers and prospective customers.

Maintain communication with editor, graphic designer and publisher regarding ad updates, status, advertiser concerns or any other pertinent details.

Other duties and assignments as needed.



Your Qualifications

Print advertising experience desired. You should be able to work independently as the sole salesperson for our company. Reliable transportation necessary to visit customers. This is an in-office position with some schedule flexibility. You will need capable business and customer service acumen, along with creative thinking and organizational skills. Must demonstrate proficiency with Windows, Outlook, Word and Excel. Will also work with CRM software, QuickBooks and Adobe Acrobat. Knowledge of InDesign a plus. A confident understanding of website/internet navigation and data gathering is necessary. If you enjoy helping others and would like to work with a small but dynamic team, let’s talk!

Compensation/Benefits

Base salary + commission. Health insurance available. Paid time off.

Send an intro letter, resume/relevant work experience, and two work-related references: jobs@arcadianews.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer.