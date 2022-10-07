2022 Winners- Better Newspapers Contest & Excellence in Advertising

Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:

Desert Vista Zach Alvira 2nd Place Ahwatukee Foothills News 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage 1

Mountainside Martial Arts Nathalie Proulx 3rd Place Ahwatukee Foothills News 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 1

AFN Puzzle Fillers Christy Byerly 3rd Place Ahwatukee Foothills News 14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section 1

AJ POY 2nd Place Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent 32 – Photographer of the Year 1

Photographer of the Year Kelly Presnell 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 32 – Photographer of the Year 1

Tony Davis, Arizona Daily Star Tony Davis 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 33 – Journalist of the Year 1

Saving each other Patty Machelor 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 14 – Best News Story 1

A crisis deepens in the desert Curt Prendergast and Alex Devoid 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 1

Beach paradise beloved by Arizonans soiled by bubbling sewage Emily Bregel 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 16 – Investigative Reporting 1

Misleading tally: Border crossers counted more than once Danyelle Khmara 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 1

A crisis deepens in the desert Curt Prendergast and Alex Devoid 3rd Place Arizona Daily Star 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 1

Showman, savior … or both? Michael Lev 3rd Place Arizona Daily Star 18 – Best Sports Story 1

Bruce Pascoe college basketball beat coverage Bruce Pascoe 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage 1

La Estrella Bakery just expanded – here’s what you missed at the grand opening Ellice Leuders 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 20 – Best Feature Story 1

it’s not borrowed time. It’s everything. Henry Brean 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 20 – Best Feature Story 1

UA has resoures to help hungry students. Is it enough? Kathryn Palmer 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 21 – Enterprise Reporting 1

Tucson fails to ‘live mas’ Tim Steller 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 1

Deadly rampage on Tucson’s south side Caitlin Schmidt, Edward Celaya, Rebecca Sasnett 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News 1

Tucson mandates vaccines for employees Nicole Ludden 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News 1

Monsoon water rescue Rick Wiley 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 27 – Best News Photograph 1

Cat rescue Kelly Presnell 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 27 – Best News Photograph 1

Hair-raising experience Kelly Presnell 3rd Place Arizona Daily Star 27 – Best News Photograph 1

Rodeo prayer Kelly Presnell 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 28 – Best Sports Photograph 1

Dunks and leaps Kelly Presnell 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 28 – Best Sports Photograph 1

Great landing Rebecca Sasnett 3rd Place Arizona Daily Star 28 – Best Sports Photograph 1

Splash pad Mamta Popat 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 29 – Best Feature Photograph 1

Water Bubbles Kelly Presnell 3rd Place Arizona Daily Star 29 – Best Feature Photograph 1

AZ Daily Star, reporting and newswriting excellence John D’Orlando 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 1

AZ Daily Star, news and copy editing excellence John D’Orlando 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence 1

AZ Daily Star, editorial page excellence John D’Orlando 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 1

Serving Tucson with Solutions coverage John D’Orlando, Caitlin Schmidt 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement 1

www.tucson.com John D’Orlando 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 1

#ThisIsTucson newsletters John D’Orlando 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 09 – Best Newsletter 1

NewsVu QR codes John D’Orlando 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 11 – Best Newspaper Innovation 1

Unleased Boudoir Missy Davis 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 1

Tucson Rodeo Parade – Route Ben Brown 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 1

This is Tucson – School and Camp Fair Alexis Walters 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)* 1

Readers Choice Online David Montemayor 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 07 – BEST ONLINE AD (Animated)* 1

September 12th Sunday Classifieds Missy Davis 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 09 – BEST Classified Section 1

Account Executives Jay Walsh 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 11-Best Advertising Video 1

Pima County Fair Alexis Walters 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 12 – Best Newsletter/Eblast 1

2021 Reader’s Choice Jay Walsh (Video); David Montemayor (Display) 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 13 – Best Event 1

Amplified Digital – Arizona Daily Star Ben Brown 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section 1

Tunnel Fire Coverage Sean Golightly, Bree Burkitt 1st Place Arizona Daily Sun 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 3

Flagstaff City Council candidate receives large campaign contributions Sean Golightly 3rd Place Arizona Daily Sun 16 – Investigative Reporting 3

Elexes Contreras navigating motherhood, senior basketball season for Coconino Eric Newman 2nd Place Arizona Daily Sun 18 – Best Sports Story 3

‘Be the calm:’ Flagstaff dispatcher saves two lives in one week Bree Burkitt 1st Place Arizona Daily Sun 20 – Best Feature Story 3

Tunnel Fire swells to 6,000 acres, 0% containment; multiple areas NE of Flagstaff under evacuation Daily Sun Staff 1st Place Arizona Daily Sun 26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News 3

Where There’s a Will There’s a Way Jake Bacon 1st Place Arizona Daily Sun 27 – Best News Photograph 3

Reporting & News Writing Excellence Colleen Brady 2nd Place Arizona Daily Sun 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 3

Departmental News & Copy-Editing Excellence Colleen Brady 3rd Place Arizona Daily Sun 02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence 3

Newspaper Website Colleen Brady 1st Place Arizona Daily Sun 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 3

Jeremy — canvass Jeremy Duda 3rd Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 14 – Best News Story 2

Audit Jeremy Duda, Jerod MacDonald-Evoy 1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 2

Logan claims investigate Jeremy Duda, Garrett Archer 1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 16 – Investigative Reporting 2

Logan claims data Jeremy Duda, Garrett Archer 1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 2

Data — redistricting maps Jeremy Duda, Jim Small 2nd Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 2

Jim — teachers pay data Jim Small 3rd Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 2

Laura — Sinema ASU Laura Gómez 1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 21 – Enterprise Reporting 2

Erfle — ducey priorities Julie Erfle 2nd Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 2

Jim — Sinema bipartisan column For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name 3rd Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 2

Shondiin — video Shondiin Silversmith 1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 25 – Best Video reporting by print journalist 2

The Arizona ‘audit’ Jeremy Duda, Jerod MacDonald-Evoy, Jim Small 1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement 2

AZ Mirror website Chris Fitzsimon 1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 2

Caitlin McGlade For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name 1st Place Arizona Republic, The 14 – Best News Story 1

Craig Harris, Richard Ruelas, Anne Ryman, Andrew Ford For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name 2nd Place Arizona Republic, The 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 1

Rob O’Dell For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name 2nd Place Arizona Republic, The 16 – Investigative Reporting 1

License to Abuse Anne Ryman 2nd Place Arizona Republic, The 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 1

From Spikes to Tykes Jeff Metcalfe 1st Place Arizona Republic, The 18 – Best Sports Story 1

Phoenix’s boys of summer are old and gray now, but the glory of their 1961 championship lives on John D’Anna 2nd Place Arizona Republic, The 18 – Best Sports Story 1

Olympics Jeff Metcalfe 3rd Place Arizona Republic, The 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage 1

On Father’s Day, no one to buy a card for, but many lessons to remember John D’Anna 3rd Place Arizona Republic, The 20 – Best Feature Story 1

How a publicity stunt almost got the Legislature to create a new county for racists John D’Anna 1st Place Arizona Republic, The 21 – Enterprise Reporting 1

What a child dinosaur genius learned from being caught up in a national game show cheating scandal John D’Anna 3rd Place Arizona Republic, The 21 – Enterprise Reporting 1

Parents’ nightmare was tragic end of traumatic week Christopher Fox Graham 1st Place Camp Verde Journal, The 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 4

Developer’s idea for water resort is silly ‘eyesore’ Christopher Fox Graham 3rd Place Camp Verde Journal, The 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 4

Backbone Fire Daulton Venglar 2nd Place Camp Verde Journal, The 27 – Best News Photograph 4

Mingus football fall Daulton Venglar 1st Place Camp Verde Journal, The 28 – Best Sports Photograph 4

Makena Watson’s home run Daulton Venglar 3rd Place Camp Verde Journal, The 28 – Best Sports Photograph 4

Utahraptor Daulton Venglar 1st Place Camp Verde Journal, The 29 – Best Feature Photograph 4

Paws to Read Daulton Venglar 3rd Place Camp Verde Journal, The 29 – Best Feature Photograph 4

8 Seconds to Glory Daulton Venglar 1st Place Camp Verde Journal, The 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 4

Bite-Sized Nuggets Daulton Venglar 3rd Place Camp Verde Journal, The 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 4

Category 4 Larson Newspapers 1st Place Camp Verde Journal, The 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 4

The Camp Verde Journal website Larson Newspapers 3rd Place Camp Verde Journal, The 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 4

A Lyons among lambs Aaron Dorman 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 12 – Best Headline 3

Coolidge boys basketball Joey Chenoweth 3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage 3

Redemption: Swing dancing pair first at Country Thunder Maria Vasquez 3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 23 – Best Multimedia Storytelling 3

Vista Grande softball’s historic season Maria Vasquez 1st Place Casa Grande Dispatch 25 – Best Video reporting by print journalist 3

Memorial Day Oscar Perez 3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 29 – Best Feature Photograph 3

An undefeated regular season Oscar Perez 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 3

Whole paper Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper 3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 05 – Best Use of Photography 3

Cotton & Agriculture Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper 3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 07 – Special Section or Magazine 3

www.pinalcentral.com Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 3

A&E Blast Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 09 – Best Newsletter 3

Retro Rewind Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 10 – Best Podcast 3

Back Story on Social Media Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper 1st Place Casa Grande Dispatch 11 – Best Newspaper Innovation 3

Epifini Landscaping Inc. Zoe Cooper, Brian Kramer 3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 3

Casa Grande Alliance Zoe Cooper, Byron McConnell 3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE* 3

Al & Riley’s Air Conditioning & Sheet Metal Inc. Zoe Cooper, Byron McConnell 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 04 – BEST Advertising Headline 3

Casa Grande Union High School Undefeated Season Staff 1st Place Casa Grande Dispatch 05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION* 3

Papa Murphy’s Wiley Acheson, Diana Coop 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)* 3

Fiestas Patrias Linda Metz, Diana Coop 1st Place Casa Grande Dispatch 08 – BEST Homepage Takeover 3

Papa Murphy’s Wiley Acheson, Diana Coop, Byron McConnell 3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 10 – BEST Mutlimedia Ad Campaign 3

Casa Grande Union High School District Staff 1st Place Casa Grande Dispatch 11-Best Advertising Video 3

Pinal County Senior Symposium Staff 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 13 – Best Event 3

Coolidge news in the Casa Grande Dispatch Zoe Cooper, Shireen Samareh-Jahani 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section 3

Casa Grande Cougar Football Playoffs Zoe Cooper, Shireen Samareh-Jahani 1st Place Casa Grande Dispatch 15 – Best Pro Bono Public Service Ad 3

Vote fraud? Dan Shearer 1st Place Copper Era, The 16 – Investigative Reporting 4

Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center series, February 2022 Nanci Hutson, reporter 2nd Place Daily Courier, The 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 2

Prescott resident basks in afterglow of 2021 Senior World Series of Poker title Doug Cook, reporter 1st Place Daily Courier, The 20 – Best Feature Story 2

Working and homeless: A new reality as Prescott-area rent, housing prices climb Nanci Hutson, reporter 3rd Place Daily Courier, The 21 – Enterprise Reporting 2

Friday Catchall: Time machine reveals jump in gas prices Tim Wiederaenders, editor 1st Place Daily Courier, The 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 2

Yavapai College campus in Chino Valley first in nation to teach 3D concrete printing Jesse Bertel, reporter 1st Place Daily Courier, The 23 – Best Multimedia Storytelling 2

09-02-21; 03-13-22; 10-10-21 — category 1 BNC Blake DeWitt, publisher 1st Place Daily Courier, The 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 2

10-06-21; 04-03-22; 03-22-22 – category 2 BNC Blake DeWitt, publisher 1st Place Daily Courier, The 02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence 2

11-07-21; 06-02-21; 04-03-22 – category 3 BNC Blake DeWitt, publisher 2nd Place Daily Courier, The 03 – Page Design Excellence 2

07-04-21; 12-05-21; 02-25-22 – category 4 – BNC Tim Wiederaenders, editor 1st Place Daily Courier, The 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 2

Home Improvement; Hometown Prescott; Sports Guide – category 7 BNC Blake DeWitt, publisher 1st Place Daily Courier, The 07 – Special Section or Magazine 2

The Daily Courier website Blake DeWitt, publisher 2nd Place Daily Courier, The 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 2

Across the Street – Smart Shopper innovation Blake DeWitt, publisher 1st Place Daily Courier, The 11 – Best Newspaper Innovation 2

Art on 6th Street Look for the signs! Cindy Manzione-Designer, Nora Colwell-Account Executive 1st Place Daily Courier, The 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 2

Benefits of Proper Hydration Emily Birkle- Designer, Judy Vann-Account Executive 2nd Place Daily Courier, The 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 2

I’ve been looking for you. Are you looking for me? Emily Birkle-Designer, Judy Vann-Account Executive 1st Place Daily Courier, The 03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE* 2

But if I get a hearing aid, I’ll actually have to hear her!! Peter M. Morlock-Designer, Will Campbell-Account Executive 1st Place Daily Courier, The 04 – BEST Advertising Headline 2

Spring 2022 Home & Garden Emily Birkle-Designer, Nora Colwell-Account Executive, Will Campbell-Account Executive, Judy Vann-Account Executive, James Nolen-Account Executive, Ashley Wood-Account Executive 1st Place Daily Courier, The 05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION* 2

Redlined neighborhoods experience worst of Valley heat Mark Carlisle 2nd Place Daily Independent 14 – Best News Story 4

Glendale official pushes Valley cities to meet with MLB on lockout’s spring training impact Mark Carlisle 1st Place Daily Independent 18 – Best Sports Story 4

Arizona Kingpin Indicted Cassie Tafoya 2nd Place East Valley Courier News 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 2

The Tortoise Wins Richard Taylor 1st Place East Valley Courier News 03 – Page Design Excellence 2

Jack Olson Photographer Artist Richard Taylor 1st Place East Valley Courier News 05 – Best Use of Photography 2

Lake Powell, 5 Things to Do Richard Taylor 2nd Place East Valley Courier News 05 – Best Use of Photography 2

Take a Summer Trip to Kohl’s Ranch Richard Taylor 3rd Place East Valley Courier News 05 – Best Use of Photography 2

Wildman Phil! Bobby Joe Smith 2nd Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 4

Bargain Bins – Grand Opening Sarah Keith 3rd Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 4

Thriftee Super Market Sarah Keith 3rd Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 4

Gila Health Eastern Arizona Courier Staff 1st Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE* 4

On The Grow Sarah Keith 2nd Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION* 4

EA Courier – July Promotion Sarah Keith 1st Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)* 4

Graham County Job Fair Sarah Keith 1st Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 07 – BEST ONLINE AD (Animated)* 4

Hispanic Heritage Eastern Arizona Courier Staff 1st Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 08 – BEST Homepage Takeover 4

EA Courier – We Deliver Sarah Keith 1st Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 12 – Best Newsletter/Eblast 4

Say It With A Fanfare Sarah Keith 1st Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section 4

Editorial Page Excellence – The Fountain Hills Times Brent Cruikshank 3rd Place Fountain Hills Times, The 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 3

Best Use of Photography – The Fountain Hills Times Brent Cruikshank 2nd Place Fountain Hills Times, The 05 – Best Use of Photography 3

Roof King Brent Cruikshank, Amy Sanders 2nd Place Fountain Hills Times, The 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 3

Classifieds Duke Kirkendoll, Brent Cruikshank 3rd Place Fountain Hills Times, The 09 – BEST Classified Section 3

Fountain Hills After Dark Brent Cruikshank 1st Place Fountain Hills Times, The 10 – BEST Mutlimedia Ad Campaign 3

Cool Blew Plumbing Nathalie Proulx 1st Place Glendale Star, The 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 2

FOUR HEADLINES Dan Shearer 1st Place Green Valley News 13 – Best Social Media Headline 3

There when it started Mary Glen Hatcher 2nd Place Green Valley News 20 – Best Feature Story 3

The Money Matters Jamie Verwys 2nd Place Green Valley News 21 – Enterprise Reporting 3

Wrong is wrong, is that so hard? Dan Shearer 1st Place Green Valley News 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 3

Storm rips out dozens of power poles, wall of home in Sahuarita Green Valley News staff 3rd Place Green Valley News 26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News 3

Reporting/Newswriting Excellence Dru Sanchez 3rd Place Green Valley News 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 3

Page Design Excellence Dru Sanchez 1st Place Green Valley News 03 – Page Design Excellence 3

Editorial Page Excellence Dru Sanchez 1st Place Green Valley News 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 3

Discover Southern Arizona Dru Sanchez 2nd Place Green Valley News 07 – Special Section or Magazine 3

Green Valley News: From the Newsroom Dru Sanchez 3rd Place Green Valley News 09 – Best Newsletter 3

All Gave Some, Some Gave All Dylan McGarry 3rd Place Green Valley News 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 3

The County Club of Green Valley Eveline Eaton 1st Place Green Valley News 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 3

Don’t Get Caught In The Rough – GV Mortuary Andrea Klingberg 3rd Place Green Valley News 04 – BEST Advertising Headline 3

Green Valley News Classified Section Graham Harrington 1st Place Green Valley News 09 – BEST Classified Section 3

WANTED! Friends In Deed Andrea Klingberg 2nd Place Green Valley News 12 – Best Newsletter/Eblast 3

GVN Food Drive Graham Harrington 2nd Place Green Valley News 15 – Best Pro Bono Public Service Ad 3

GVN/SS Legal Graham Harrington 1st Place Green Valley News 16 – Best Pubic Notice Promo Ad 3

Veteran sexual assault survivor finds help for others Karen Schaffner 2nd Place Herald/Review 14 – Best News Story 3

Border Coverage: Load cars, migrants, social media and more Lyda Longa 3rd Place Herald/Review 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 3

Recounting the Monument Fire – 10-years later Summer Hom 1st Place Herald/Review 23 – Best Multimedia Storytelling 3

Behind the lights Karen Schaffner 2nd Place Herald/Review 23 – Best Multimedia Storytelling 3

Herald/Review Page Design Excellence Jennifer Sorenson 3rd Place Herald/Review 03 – Page Design Excellence 3

Herald/Review Best Use of Photography Jennifer Sorenson 1st Place Herald/Review 05 – Best Use of Photography 3

Load cars, illegals and safe street efforts Jennifer Sorenson 1st Place Herald/Review 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement 3

Herald/Review Website Jennifer Sorenson 3rd Place Herald/Review 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 3

10 years later – The Monument Fire Jennifer Sorenson 1st Place Herald/Review 09 – Best Newsletter 3

Recounting the Monument Fire Jennifer Sorenson 1st Place Herald/Review 10 – Best Podcast 3

The Daily Chirp podcast Jennifer Sorenson 3rd Place Herald/Review 10 – Best Podcast 3

Love Shop Local AZ Jennifer Sorenson 2nd Place Herald/Review 11 – Best Newspaper Innovation 3

City of Benson Tammy Dalton 1st Place Herald/Review 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 3

Jimmy’s Java Branden Sanchez 3rd Place Herald/Review 06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)* 3

Alma Dolores Marithza Diaz 1st Place Herald/Review 07 – BEST ONLINE AD (Animated)* 3

Love Shop Local AZ Melina Christopher 2nd Place Herald/Review 10 – BEST Mutlimedia Ad Campaign 3

Meet Zearings Mercantile Tammy Dalton 2nd Place Herald/Review 11-Best Advertising Video 3

Father’s Day Love Local Shop Loca Alycia McCloud 1st Place Herald/Review 12 – Best Newsletter/Eblast 3

Love Shop Local AZ Melina Christopher 1st Place Herald/Review 14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section 3

Branden Sanchez – ANA Outside Sales – Account Executive of the Year Branden Sanchez 1st Place Herald/Review 17 – Account Executive of the Year: Outside Sales 3

Rural fire coverage brought into question Katie Sawyer 1st Place Maricopa Monitor 14 – Best News Story 4

911 dispatchers Katie Sawyer 3rd Place Maricopa Monitor 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 4

Rockstar Cheer team Katie Sawyer 2nd Place Maricopa Monitor 18 – Best Sports Story 4

Rams’ Hacker juggles Joey Chenoweth 3rd Place Maricopa Monitor 18 – Best Sports Story 4

Maricopa Running Club Joey Chenowth 2nd Place Maricopa Monitor 20 – Best Feature Story 4

Addressing mental health and addiction Katie Sawyer 3rd Place Maricopa Monitor 20 – Best Feature Story 4

Whole paper Kara K. Cooper 3rd Place Maricopa Monitor 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 4

Whole paper Kara K. Cooper 2nd Place Maricopa Monitor 02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence 4

Whole paper Kara K. Cooper 2nd Place Maricopa Monitor 05 – Best Use of Photography 4

Copacetic Kara K. Cooper 2nd Place Maricopa Monitor 07 – Special Section or Magazine 4

PinalCentral.com Kara K. Cooper 1st Place Maricopa Monitor 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 4

Gloria Smith Staff 2nd Place Maricopa Monitor 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 4

Copacetic Magazine Staff 1st Place Maricopa Monitor 05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION* 4

Maricopa Monitor Classifieds Staff 1st Place Maricopa Monitor 09 – BEST Classified Section 4

Maricopa Real Estate Company Jim Behrens, Melva Bekis, Diana Coop 1st Place Maricopa Monitor 10 – BEST Mutlimedia Ad Campaign 4

Little girl with sparkling eyes Cindy Yurth 1st Place Navajo Times 12 – Best Headline 1

No fair! Rima Krisst 2nd Place Navajo Times 12 – Best Headline 1

Nez, protestor involved in alleged ‘scuffle’ Donovan Quintero 3rd Place Navajo Times 14 – Best News Story 1

Failure to spend ARPA money Rima Krisst 3rd Place Navajo Times 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 1

Missing woman mystery continues Arlyssa Becenti 3rd Place Navajo Times 16 – Investigative Reporting 1

The people would help Narbano Cyrus Norcross 2nd Place Navajo Times 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 1

Master rug weaver Emily Malone pushes the string through while weaving her rug on April 15 Donovan Quintero 1st Place Navajo Times 29 – Best Feature Photograph 1

Splendor of Antelope Canyon Krista Allen, Olson Patterson 1st Place Navajo Times 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 1

Adding to the force Cyrus Norcross, Olson Patterson 2nd Place Navajo Times 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 1

Helicopter shutterbug Krista Allen, Olson Patterson 3rd Place Navajo Times 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 1

West sees COVID-19 surge Tom Arviso Jr. 1st Place Navajo Times 03 – Page Design Excellence 1

Mother remembers fallen son Tom Arviso Jr. 2nd Place Navajo Times 03 – Page Design Excellence 1

ARPA spending bills fail Tom Arviso Jr. 3rd Place Navajo Times 03 – Page Design Excellence 1

We must show that we are better warriors than COVID-19 Tom Arviso Jr. 2nd Place Navajo Times 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 1

Saving Shepherds Tom Arviso Jr. 1st Place Navajo Times 05 – Best Use of Photography 1

Saving lives Tom Arviso Jr. 2nd Place Navajo Times 05 – Best Use of Photography 1

Loving Gallup’s vibe Tom Arviso Jr. 3rd Place Navajo Times 05 – Best Use of Photography 1

Beacon of hope Tom Arviso Jr. 2nd Place Navajo Times 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement 1

Gallup Dental – Fall In Love With Your Smile Courtney Notah 2nd Place Navajo Times 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 1

Navajo Nation Department of Ag – Growing Your Own Foods Courtney Notah 2nd Place Navajo Times 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 1

Four Corners Welding Hypertherm Courtney Notah 2nd Place Navajo Times 03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE* 1

Gallup Dental – Pearly Whites Courtney Notah 1st Place Navajo Times 04 – BEST Advertising Headline 1

22nd Diné Studies Virtual Conference Vernon Yazzie 2nd Place Navajo Times 06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)* 1

Navajo Times Classifieds Ophelia Nez 2nd Place Navajo Times 09 – BEST Classified Section 1

Navajo Times Read Local Courtney Notah 1st Place Navajo Times 14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section 1

A shot for the future: County mobile unit offers COVID-19 vaccinations on the reservation Katherine Locke 1st Place Navajo-Hopi Observer 14 – Best News Story 2

Rodeo dreams: Shilah Williams to compete for title at National Junior High Rodeo Loretta McKenney 2nd Place Navajo-Hopi Observer 20 – Best Feature Story 2

Page Design Excellence June 2, 2021 Loretta McKenney 3rd Place Navajo-Hopi Observer 03 – Page Design Excellence 2

Angela Gervasi, Nogales International Angela Gervasi 1st Place Nogales International 33 – Journalist of the Year 4

Border reopening in Nogales Jonathan Clark, Manuel C. Coppola, Angela Gervasi, Priscilla Bolanos 1st Place Nogales International 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 4

Nogales Sonora market highlights women-owned business Angela Gervasi 1st Place Nogales International 20 – Best Feature Story 4

Southbound gun busts surge at ports Angela Gervasi 1st Place Nogales International 21 – Enterprise Reporting 4

Operation Funnel Cake unfolds in SC County Angela Gervasi 2nd Place Nogales International 21 – Enterprise Reporting 4

Two approaches to transparency Jonathan Clark 2nd Place Nogales International 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 4

Ceremony pays tribute Nick Phillips 1st Place Nogales International 27 – Best News Photograph 4

Families at front of the line Jonathan Clark 3rd Place Nogales International 27 – Best News Photograph 4

Binational hoop camp Jonathan Clark 2nd Place Nogales International 28 – Best Sports Photograph 4

Graduation season begins Jonathan Clark 2nd Place Nogales International 29 – Best Feature Photograph 4

Nogales International Manuel C. Coppola 1st Place Nogales International 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 4

Nogales International Manuel C. Coppola 3rd Place Nogales International 02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence 4

Nogales International Manuel C. Coppola 1st Place Nogales International 03 – Page Design Excellence 4

Nogales International Manuel C. Coppola 3rd Place Nogales International 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 4

Nogales International Manuel C. Coppola 1st Place Nogales International 05 – Best Use of Photography 4

Impact of border reopening in Nogales Manuel C. Coppola 1st Place Nogales International 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement 4

Shining Stars of Santa Cruz County Manuel C. Coppola 1st Place Nogales International 07 – Special Section or Magazine 4

Nogales International Manuel C. Coppola 2nd Place Nogales International 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 4

Nogales International newsletter April 1 2022 Manuel C. Coppola 1st Place Nogales International 09 – Best Newsletter 4

Reporting Parker Pioneer 2nd Place Parker Pioneer 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 4

Departmental News & Copy Editing Parker Pioneer 1st Place Parker Pioneer 02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence 4

Page Design Parker Pioneer 2nd Place Parker Pioneer 03 – Page Design Excellence 4

Editorial Page Excellence Parker Pioneer 1st Place Parker Pioneer 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 4

Photography Parker Pioneer 3rd Place Parker Pioneer 05 – Best Use of Photography 4

Parker 425 Parker Pioneer 2nd Place Parker Pioneer 07 – Special Section or Magazine 4

Jack FM Jackie Berg, Steve Mock 2nd Place Parker Pioneer 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 4

Parker Primary Melissa Jordan, Steve Mock 1st Place Parker Pioneer 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 4

Series of Articles about South32 Hermosa Project Kat Crockett, Marion Vendituoli 2nd Place Patagonia Regional Times 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 4

Photographer of the Year Keith Morris 3rd Place Payson Roundup 32 – Photographer of the Year 3

Journalist of the year Michele Nelson 3rd Place Payson Roundup 33 – Journalist of the Year 3

Headlines Alexis Bechman 1st Place Payson Roundup 12 – Best Headline 3

Pinon Cafe completely different and exactly the same Keith Morris 3rd Place Payson Roundup 12 – Best Headline 3

A life burned to ashes Michele Nelson 1st Place Payson Roundup 14 – Best News Story 3

Gila County has highest suicide rate in the state Michele Nelson 2nd Place Payson Roundup 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 3

Team Coverage-Payson Softball Keith Morris 1st Place Payson Roundup 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage 3

Figure skater with Payson ties helps U.S. win Olympic silver Keith Morris 3rd Place Payson Roundup 20 – Best Feature Story 3

COVID Michele Nelson 3rd Place Payson Roundup 21 – Enterprise Reporting 3

Best column: Pine-Strawberry news Myndi Brogdon 3rd Place Payson Roundup 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 3

Valley man arrested after walking into Payson High School with gun Alexis Bechman 1st Place Payson Roundup 24 – Best Online Exclusive Story 3

Departmental News & Cope Editing Brian Kramer 1st Place Payson Roundup 02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence 3

Community Serivce Brian Kramer 3rd Place Payson Roundup 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement 3

Special Section-Wildfire Brian Kramer 1st Place Payson Roundup 07 – Special Section or Magazine 3

Integrated Medical Services Melinda McQuerrey 1st Place Payson Roundup 03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE* 3

Roundup subscrition Melinda McQuerrey 3rd Place Payson Roundup 14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section 3

Healthy Living With Diabetes Sherrie McQuerrey 3rd Place Payson Roundup 15 – Best Pro Bono Public Service Ad 3

Staffing shortages pummel PUSD Philip Haldiman 3rd Place Peoria Independent 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 2

City navagates toward uncertain water future Philip Haldiman 2nd Place Peoria Independent 21 – Enterprise Reporting 2

Brandon Act to help military mental health Christina Fuoco-Karasinski 2nd Place Peoria Times 14 – Best News Story 2

Last Train to Juarez Christina Fuoco-Karasinski 3rd Place Peoria Times 20 – Best Feature Story 2

Winter Water/Polar Plunge David Minton photos, Christy Byerly layout 1st Place Peoria Times 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 2

Serra Gauchausa Nathalie Proulx 3rd Place Peoria Times 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 2

BNSF plans massive railway logistics hub in Arizona Jensen, Audrey 2nd Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 3

Power Play Andy Blye 1st Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 16 – Investigative Reporting 3

Elio Motors faces a rocky road ahead Andy Blye 2nd Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 16 – Investigative Reporting 3

Supply & Demand For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name 1st Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 3

Big banks put fewer than 1% of branches on Arizona’s reservations Blye, Andy 3rd Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 3

Stat Madness: Meet the Tempe company that crunches the numbers for the NCAA tournament Brown, Brandon 1st Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 18 – Best Sports Story 3

Buried in the Sand Blye, Andy 1st Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 21 – Enterprise Reporting 3

Scottsdale Community Bank opens for business Blye, Andy 2nd Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News 3

Take Me Out to the Ball Game Poulin, Jim 1st Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 3

Reporting & News Writing Excellence – Sept 3, 2021 issue Schey, Ray 1st Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 3

Dept News & Copy Editing Excellence – April 8, 2022 Schey, Ray 2nd Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence 3

Page Design Excellence – April 15, 2022 Schey, Ray 2nd Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 03 – Page Design Excellence 3

Aldi Sunrise Arianna Grainey 1st Place Queen Creek Independent 29 – Best Feature Photograph 2

Sahuarita Sun Classified Section Graham Harrington 2nd Place Sahuarita Sun 09 – BEST Classified Section 3

CUSD naming Chandler weight room after beloved coach Zach Alvira 1st Place SanTan Sun News 18 – Best Sports Story 2

Catarina ‘CC’ Zach Alvira 2nd Place SanTan Sun News 18 – Best Sports Story 2

#Poopgate Austin Turner 3rd Place Sedona Red Rock News 14 – Best News Story 3

Ragtag group saved Sedona baseball Austin Tuner 3rd Place Sedona Red Rock News 18 – Best Sports Story 3

Sedona Girls basketball Austin Turner 2nd Place Sedona Red Rock News 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage 3

Rafael Fire from ground and air David Jolkovski 2nd Place Sedona Red Rock News 27 – Best News Photograph 3

July lightning over Sedona David Jolkovski 3rd Place Sedona Red Rock News 27 – Best News Photograph 3

On the line of the Rafael Fire David Jolkovski 3rd Place Sedona Red Rock News 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 3

Editorial Page Excellence Today’s News-Herald 2nd Place Todays News-Herald 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 3

Workforce Housing Today’s News-Herald 2nd Place Todays News-Herald 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement 3

Havasu Seaplanes Jackie Berg, Kiersten Garcia 2nd Place Todays News-Herald 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 3

Mohave Solar Jackie Berg, Steve Mock 2nd Place Todays News-Herald 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 3

Growing Havasu 2021 Brandon Bowers, Kiersten Garcia, Sales and Editorial Team 3rd Place Todays News-Herald 05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION* 3

Hotel Crescent Court Nathalie Proulx 1st Place West Valley View 03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE* 1

Issue of ambulance response times in Williams sheds light on demands of first responders Wendy Howell 3rd Place Williams-Grand Canyon News 14 – Best News Story 4

An unexpected day: A glimpse of a day in the life of rural first responders Wendy Howell 3rd Place Williams-Grand Canyon News 21 – Enterprise Reporting 4

June 2, 2021 Page Design Excellance Wendy Howell 3rd Place Williams-Grand Canyon News 03 – Page Design Excellence 4

Town of Tusayan Abbigaile Urioste 1st Place Williams-Grand Canyon News 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 4

Yuma agencies provide hope out of darkness Roxanne Molenar 2nd Place Yuma Sun 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 3

Catch of the Day Randy Hoeft 1st Place Yuma Sun 29 – Best Feature Photograph 3

Rock Star Randy Hoeft 2nd Place Yuma Sun 29 – Best Feature Photograph 3

24 karat jewelers For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name 2nd Place Yuma Sun 03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE* 3

Window World – Window Pains For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name 1st Place Yuma Sun 04 – BEST Advertising Headline 3

Yuma Wedding Quinceanera & Celebrations Expo Lisa Reilly, Sue Cannon 2nd Place Yuma Sun 05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION* 3

Acme Pools – Hot Tub Truckload sale Lisa Reilly 1st Place Yuma Sun 06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)* 3

Acme Pools Hot Tube Truckload Sale Lisa Reilly, Jim Foster, Roxanne Molenar 3rd Place Yuma Sun 11-Best Advertising Video 3

Let’s Celebrate This Saturday! Lisa Reilly 3rd Place Yuma Sun 12 – Best Newsletter/Eblast 3