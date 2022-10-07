2022 Winners- Better Newspapers Contest & Excellence in Advertising

Better Newspapers Contest &
Excellence in Advertising

Please note: this release is a correction to the releases done on 10/6/2022 that didn’t list the entry
titles and contributors to awards. The winners in this release are listed by newspaper and as they
were entered into the contest system.
Corrections will only be accepted if submitted by the Publisher.
The Arizona Daily Star (John D’Orlando, publisher) scored the highest cumulative points to garner the
coveted award for the 2022 Arizona Newspaper of the Year.
Newspaper of the Year Awards are calculated from eligible honors won in the Better Newspapers Contest
added together with eligible winning entries from the Excellence in Advertising Contest.
Angela Gervasi of the Nogales International was named the ANA 2022 Journalists of the Year.
Kelly Presnell of the Arizona Daily Star was named the ANA 2022 Photographer of the Year. This is
Presnell’s fifth consecutive year.
In a new category this year, Branden Sanchez of the Herald/Review was named the ANA 2022 Account
Executive of the Year.
Thank you to the Nevada Press Association for judging newspaper, newsroom, and advertising categories
this year.
This year, 35 newspapers entered the Better Newspapers Contest for a total of 813 entries. The BNC
consists of eleven categories that measure the overall quality of the newspapers and 19 categories that
honor individuals who contribute to journalism excellence, and in Best ‘Of the Year’.

To access the PDF press release click here

 

Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Desert Vista Zach Alvira 2nd Place Ahwatukee Foothills News 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage 1
Mountainside Martial Arts Nathalie Proulx 3rd Place Ahwatukee Foothills News 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 1
AFN Puzzle Fillers Christy Byerly 3rd Place Ahwatukee Foothills News 14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section 1
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
AJ POY 2nd Place Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent 32 – Photographer of the Year 1
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Photographer of the Year Kelly Presnell 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 32 – Photographer of the Year 1
Tony Davis, Arizona Daily Star Tony Davis 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 33 – Journalist of the Year 1
Saving  each other Patty Machelor 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 14 – Best News Story 1
A crisis deepens in the desert Curt Prendergast and Alex Devoid 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 1
Beach paradise beloved by Arizonans soiled by bubbling sewage Emily Bregel 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 16 – Investigative Reporting 1
Misleading tally: Border crossers counted more than once Danyelle Khmara 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 1
A crisis deepens in the desert Curt Prendergast and Alex Devoid 3rd Place Arizona Daily Star 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 1
Showman, savior … or both? Michael Lev 3rd Place Arizona Daily Star 18 – Best Sports Story 1
Bruce Pascoe college basketball beat coverage Bruce Pascoe 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage 1
La Estrella Bakery just expanded – here’s  what you missed at the grand opening Ellice Leuders 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 20 – Best Feature Story 1
it’s not borrowed time. It’s everything. Henry Brean 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 20 – Best Feature Story 1
UA has resoures to help hungry students. Is it enough? Kathryn Palmer 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 21 – Enterprise Reporting 1
Tucson fails to ‘live mas’ Tim Steller 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 1
Deadly rampage on Tucson’s south side Caitlin Schmidt, Edward Celaya, Rebecca Sasnett 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News 1
Tucson mandates vaccines for employees Nicole Ludden 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News 1
Monsoon water rescue Rick Wiley 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 27 – Best News Photograph 1
Cat rescue Kelly Presnell 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 27 – Best News Photograph 1
Hair-raising experience Kelly Presnell 3rd Place Arizona Daily Star 27 – Best News Photograph 1
Rodeo prayer Kelly Presnell 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 28 – Best Sports Photograph 1
Dunks and leaps Kelly Presnell 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 28 – Best Sports Photograph 1
Great landing Rebecca Sasnett 3rd Place Arizona Daily Star 28 – Best Sports Photograph 1
Splash pad Mamta Popat 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 29 – Best Feature Photograph 1
Water Bubbles Kelly Presnell 3rd Place Arizona Daily Star 29 – Best Feature Photograph 1
AZ Daily Star, reporting and newswriting excellence John D’Orlando 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 1
AZ Daily Star, news and copy editing excellence John D’Orlando 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 02 – Departmental  News & Copy Editing Excellence 1
AZ Daily Star, editorial page excellence John D’Orlando 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 1
Serving Tucson with Solutions coverage John D’Orlando, Caitlin Schmidt 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement 1
www.tucson.com John D’Orlando 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 1
#ThisIsTucson newsletters John D’Orlando 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 09 – Best Newsletter 1
NewsVu QR codes John D’Orlando 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 11 – Best Newspaper Innovation 1
Unleased Boudoir Missy Davis 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 1
Tucson Rodeo Parade – Route Ben Brown 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 1
This is Tucson – School and Camp Fair Alexis Walters 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)* 1
Readers Choice Online David Montemayor 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 07 – BEST ONLINE AD (Animated)* 1
September 12th Sunday Classifieds Missy Davis 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 09 – BEST Classified Section 1
Account Executives Jay Walsh 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 11-Best Advertising Video 1
Pima County Fair Alexis Walters 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 12 – Best Newsletter/Eblast 1
2021 Reader’s Choice Jay Walsh (Video); David Montemayor (Display) 1st Place Arizona Daily Star 13 – Best Event 1
Amplified Digital – Arizona Daily Star Ben Brown 2nd Place Arizona Daily Star 14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section 1
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Tunnel Fire Coverage Sean Golightly, Bree Burkitt 1st Place Arizona Daily Sun 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 3
Flagstaff City Council candidate receives large campaign contributions Sean Golightly 3rd Place Arizona Daily Sun 16 – Investigative Reporting 3
 Elexes Contreras navigating motherhood, senior basketball season for Coconino Eric Newman 2nd Place Arizona Daily Sun 18 – Best Sports Story 3
 ‘Be the calm:’ Flagstaff dispatcher saves two lives in one week Bree Burkitt 1st Place Arizona Daily Sun 20 – Best Feature Story 3
Tunnel Fire swells to 6,000 acres, 0% containment; multiple areas NE of Flagstaff under evacuation Daily Sun Staff 1st Place Arizona Daily Sun 26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News 3
Where There’s a Will There’s a Way Jake Bacon 1st Place Arizona Daily Sun 27 – Best News Photograph 3
Reporting & News Writing Excellence Colleen Brady 2nd Place Arizona Daily Sun 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 3
Departmental News & Copy-Editing Excellence Colleen Brady 3rd Place Arizona Daily Sun 02 – Departmental  News & Copy Editing Excellence 3
Newspaper Website Colleen Brady 1st Place Arizona Daily Sun 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 3
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Jeremy — canvass Jeremy Duda 3rd Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 14 – Best News Story 2
Audit Jeremy Duda, Jerod MacDonald-Evoy 1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 2
Logan claims investigate Jeremy Duda, Garrett Archer 1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 16 – Investigative Reporting 2
Logan claims data Jeremy Duda, Garrett Archer 1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 2
Data — redistricting maps Jeremy Duda, Jim Small 2nd Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 2
Jim — teachers pay data Jim Small 3rd Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 2
Laura — Sinema ASU Laura Gómez 1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 21 – Enterprise Reporting 2
Erfle — ducey priorities Julie Erfle 2nd Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 2
Jim — Sinema bipartisan column For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name 3rd Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 2
Shondiin — video Shondiin Silversmith 1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 25 – Best Video reporting by print journalist 2
The Arizona ‘audit’ Jeremy Duda, Jerod MacDonald-Evoy, Jim Small 1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement 2
AZ Mirror website Chris Fitzsimon 1st Place Arizona Mirror (Online) 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 2
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Caitlin McGlade For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name 1st Place Arizona Republic, The 14 – Best News Story 1
Craig Harris, Richard Ruelas, Anne Ryman, Andrew Ford For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name 2nd Place Arizona Republic, The 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 1
Rob O’Dell For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name 2nd Place Arizona Republic, The 16 – Investigative Reporting 1
License to Abuse Anne Ryman 2nd Place Arizona Republic, The 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 1
From Spikes to Tykes Jeff Metcalfe 1st Place Arizona Republic, The 18 – Best Sports Story 1
Phoenix’s boys of summer are old and gray now, but the glory of their 1961 championship lives on John D’Anna 2nd Place Arizona Republic, The 18 – Best Sports Story 1
Olympics Jeff Metcalfe 3rd Place Arizona Republic, The 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage 1
On Father’s Day, no one to buy a card for, but many lessons to remember John D’Anna 3rd Place Arizona Republic, The 20 – Best Feature Story 1
How a publicity stunt almost got the Legislature to create a new county for racists John D’Anna 1st Place Arizona Republic, The 21 – Enterprise Reporting 1
What a child dinosaur genius learned from being caught up in a national game show cheating scandal John D’Anna 3rd Place Arizona Republic, The 21 – Enterprise Reporting 1
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Parents’ nightmare was tragic end of traumatic week Christopher Fox Graham 1st Place Camp Verde Journal, The 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 4
Developer’s idea for water resort is silly ‘eyesore’ Christopher Fox Graham 3rd Place Camp Verde Journal, The 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 4
Backbone Fire Daulton Venglar 2nd Place Camp Verde Journal, The 27 – Best News Photograph 4
Mingus football fall Daulton Venglar 1st Place Camp Verde Journal, The 28 – Best Sports Photograph 4
Makena Watson’s home run Daulton Venglar 3rd Place Camp Verde Journal, The 28 – Best Sports Photograph 4
Utahraptor Daulton Venglar 1st Place Camp Verde Journal, The 29 – Best Feature Photograph 4
Paws to Read Daulton Venglar 3rd Place Camp Verde Journal, The 29 – Best Feature Photograph 4
8 Seconds to Glory Daulton Venglar 1st Place Camp Verde Journal, The 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 4
Bite-Sized Nuggets Daulton Venglar 3rd Place Camp Verde Journal, The 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 4
Category 4 Larson Newspapers 1st Place Camp Verde Journal, The 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 4
The Camp Verde Journal website Larson Newspapers 3rd Place Camp Verde Journal, The 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 4
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
A Lyons among lambs Aaron Dorman 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 12 – Best Headline 3
Coolidge boys basketball Joey Chenoweth 3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage 3
Redemption: Swing dancing pair first at Country Thunder Maria Vasquez 3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 23 – Best Multimedia Storytelling 3
Vista Grande softball’s historic season Maria Vasquez 1st Place Casa Grande Dispatch 25 – Best Video reporting by print journalist 3
Memorial Day Oscar Perez 3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 29 – Best Feature Photograph 3
An undefeated regular season Oscar Perez 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 3
Whole paper Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper 3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 05 – Best Use of Photography 3
Cotton & Agriculture Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper 3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 07 – Special Section or Magazine 3
www.pinalcentral.com Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 3
A&E Blast Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 09 – Best Newsletter 3
Retro Rewind Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 10 – Best Podcast 3
Back Story on Social Media Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper 1st Place Casa Grande Dispatch 11 – Best Newspaper Innovation 3
Epifini Landscaping Inc. Zoe Cooper, Brian Kramer 3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 3
Casa Grande Alliance Zoe Cooper, Byron McConnell 3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE* 3
Al & Riley’s Air Conditioning & Sheet Metal Inc. Zoe Cooper, Byron McConnell 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 04 – BEST Advertising Headline 3
Casa Grande Union High School Undefeated Season Staff 1st Place Casa Grande Dispatch 05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION* 3
Papa Murphy’s Wiley Acheson, Diana Coop 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)* 3
Fiestas Patrias Linda Metz, Diana Coop 1st Place Casa Grande Dispatch 08 – BEST Homepage Takeover 3
Papa Murphy’s Wiley Acheson, Diana Coop, Byron McConnell 3rd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 10 – BEST Mutlimedia Ad Campaign 3
Casa Grande Union High School District Staff 1st Place Casa Grande Dispatch 11-Best Advertising Video 3
Pinal County Senior Symposium Staff 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 13 – Best Event 3
Coolidge news in the Casa Grande Dispatch Zoe Cooper, Shireen Samareh-Jahani 2nd Place Casa Grande Dispatch 14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section 3
Casa Grande Cougar Football Playoffs Zoe Cooper, Shireen Samareh-Jahani 1st Place Casa Grande Dispatch 15 – Best Pro Bono Public Service Ad 3
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Vote fraud? Dan Shearer 1st Place Copper Era, The 16 – Investigative Reporting 4
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center series, February 2022 Nanci Hutson, reporter 2nd Place Daily Courier, The 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 2
Prescott resident basks in afterglow of 2021 Senior World Series of Poker title Doug Cook, reporter 1st Place Daily Courier, The 20 – Best Feature Story 2
Working and homeless: A new reality as Prescott-area rent, housing prices climb Nanci Hutson, reporter 3rd Place Daily Courier, The 21 – Enterprise Reporting 2
Friday Catchall: Time machine reveals jump in gas prices Tim Wiederaenders, editor 1st Place Daily Courier, The 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 2
Yavapai College campus in Chino Valley first in nation to teach 3D concrete printing Jesse Bertel, reporter 1st Place Daily Courier, The 23 – Best Multimedia Storytelling 2
09-02-21;  03-13-22;  10-10-21 — category 1 BNC Blake DeWitt, publisher 1st Place Daily Courier, The 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 2
10-06-21;  04-03-22;  03-22-22 – category 2 BNC Blake DeWitt, publisher 1st Place Daily Courier, The 02 – Departmental  News & Copy Editing Excellence 2
11-07-21;  06-02-21;  04-03-22 – category 3 BNC Blake DeWitt, publisher 2nd Place Daily Courier, The 03 – Page Design Excellence 2
07-04-21;  12-05-21;  02-25-22 – category 4 – BNC Tim Wiederaenders, editor 1st Place Daily Courier, The 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 2
Home Improvement;  Hometown Prescott;  Sports Guide – category 7 BNC Blake DeWitt, publisher 1st Place Daily Courier, The 07 – Special Section or Magazine 2
The Daily Courier website Blake DeWitt, publisher 2nd Place Daily Courier, The 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 2
Across the Street – Smart Shopper innovation Blake DeWitt, publisher 1st Place Daily Courier, The 11 – Best Newspaper Innovation 2
Art on 6th Street Look for the signs! Cindy Manzione-Designer, Nora Colwell-Account Executive 1st Place Daily Courier, The 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 2
Benefits of Proper Hydration Emily Birkle- Designer, Judy Vann-Account Executive 2nd Place Daily Courier, The 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 2
I’ve been looking for you. Are you looking for me? Emily Birkle-Designer, Judy Vann-Account Executive 1st Place Daily Courier, The 03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE* 2
But if I get a hearing aid, I’ll actually have to hear her!! Peter M. Morlock-Designer, Will Campbell-Account Executive 1st Place Daily Courier, The 04 – BEST Advertising Headline 2
Spring 2022 Home & Garden Emily Birkle-Designer, Nora Colwell-Account Executive, Will Campbell-Account Executive, Judy Vann-Account Executive, James Nolen-Account Executive, Ashley Wood-Account Executive 1st Place Daily Courier, The 05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION* 2
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Redlined neighborhoods experience worst of Valley heat Mark Carlisle 2nd Place Daily Independent 14 – Best News Story 4
Glendale official pushes Valley cities to meet with MLB on lockout’s spring training impact Mark Carlisle 1st Place Daily Independent 18 – Best Sports Story 4
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Arizona Kingpin Indicted Cassie Tafoya 2nd Place East Valley Courier News 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 2
The Tortoise Wins Richard Taylor 1st Place East Valley Courier News 03 – Page Design Excellence 2
Jack Olson Photographer Artist Richard Taylor 1st Place East Valley Courier News 05 – Best Use of Photography 2
Lake Powell, 5 Things to Do Richard Taylor 2nd Place East Valley Courier News 05 – Best Use of Photography 2
Take a Summer Trip to Kohl’s Ranch Richard Taylor 3rd Place East Valley Courier News 05 – Best Use of Photography 2
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Wildman Phil! Bobby Joe Smith 2nd Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 4
Bargain Bins – Grand Opening Sarah Keith 3rd Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 4
Thriftee Super Market Sarah Keith 3rd Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 4
Gila Health Eastern Arizona Courier Staff 1st Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE* 4
On The Grow Sarah Keith 2nd Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION* 4
EA Courier – July Promotion Sarah Keith 1st Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)* 4
Graham County Job Fair Sarah Keith 1st Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 07 – BEST ONLINE AD (Animated)* 4
Hispanic Heritage Eastern Arizona Courier Staff 1st Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 08 – BEST Homepage Takeover 4
EA Courier – We Deliver Sarah Keith 1st Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 12 – Best Newsletter/Eblast 4
Say It With A Fanfare Sarah Keith 1st Place Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford) 14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section 4
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Editorial Page Excellence – The Fountain Hills Times Brent Cruikshank 3rd Place Fountain Hills Times, The 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 3
Best Use of Photography – The Fountain Hills Times Brent Cruikshank 2nd Place Fountain Hills Times, The 05 – Best Use of Photography 3
Roof King Brent Cruikshank, Amy Sanders 2nd Place Fountain Hills Times, The 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 3
Classifieds Duke Kirkendoll, Brent Cruikshank 3rd Place Fountain Hills Times, The 09 – BEST Classified Section 3
Fountain Hills After Dark Brent Cruikshank 1st Place Fountain Hills Times, The 10 – BEST Mutlimedia Ad Campaign 3
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Cool Blew Plumbing Nathalie Proulx 1st Place Glendale Star, The 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 2
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
FOUR HEADLINES Dan Shearer 1st Place Green Valley News 13 – Best Social Media Headline 3
There when it started Mary Glen Hatcher 2nd Place Green Valley News 20 – Best Feature Story 3
The Money Matters Jamie Verwys 2nd Place Green Valley News 21 – Enterprise Reporting 3
Wrong is wrong, is that so hard? Dan Shearer 1st Place Green Valley News 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 3
Storm rips out dozens of power poles, wall of home in Sahuarita Green Valley News staff 3rd Place Green Valley News 26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News 3
Reporting/Newswriting Excellence Dru Sanchez 3rd Place Green Valley News 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 3
Page Design Excellence Dru Sanchez 1st Place Green Valley News 03 – Page Design Excellence 3
Editorial Page Excellence Dru Sanchez 1st Place Green Valley News 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 3
Discover Southern Arizona Dru Sanchez 2nd Place Green Valley News 07 – Special Section or Magazine 3
Green Valley News: From the Newsroom Dru Sanchez 3rd Place Green Valley News 09 – Best Newsletter 3
All Gave Some, Some Gave All Dylan McGarry 3rd Place Green Valley News 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 3
The County Club of Green Valley Eveline Eaton 1st Place Green Valley News 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 3
Don’t Get Caught In The Rough – GV Mortuary Andrea Klingberg 3rd Place Green Valley News 04 – BEST Advertising Headline 3
Green Valley News Classified Section Graham Harrington 1st Place Green Valley News 09 – BEST Classified Section 3
WANTED! Friends In Deed Andrea Klingberg 2nd Place Green Valley News 12 – Best Newsletter/Eblast 3
GVN Food Drive Graham Harrington 2nd Place Green Valley News 15 – Best Pro Bono Public Service Ad 3
GVN/SS Legal Graham Harrington 1st Place Green Valley News 16 – Best Pubic Notice Promo Ad 3
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Veteran sexual assault survivor finds help for others Karen Schaffner 2nd Place Herald/Review 14 – Best News Story 3
Border Coverage: Load cars, migrants, social media and more Lyda Longa 3rd Place Herald/Review 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 3
Recounting the Monument Fire – 10-years later Summer Hom 1st Place Herald/Review 23 – Best Multimedia Storytelling 3
Behind the lights Karen Schaffner 2nd Place Herald/Review 23 – Best Multimedia Storytelling 3
Herald/Review Page Design Excellence Jennifer Sorenson 3rd Place Herald/Review 03 – Page Design Excellence 3
Herald/Review Best Use of Photography Jennifer Sorenson 1st Place Herald/Review 05 – Best Use of Photography 3
Load cars, illegals and safe street efforts Jennifer Sorenson 1st Place Herald/Review 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement 3
Herald/Review Website Jennifer Sorenson 3rd Place Herald/Review 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 3
10 years later – The Monument Fire Jennifer Sorenson 1st Place Herald/Review 09 – Best Newsletter 3
Recounting the Monument Fire Jennifer Sorenson 1st Place Herald/Review 10 – Best Podcast 3
The Daily Chirp podcast Jennifer Sorenson 3rd Place Herald/Review 10 – Best Podcast 3
Love Shop Local AZ Jennifer Sorenson 2nd Place Herald/Review 11 – Best Newspaper Innovation 3
City of Benson Tammy Dalton 1st Place Herald/Review 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 3
Jimmy’s Java Branden Sanchez 3rd Place Herald/Review 06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)* 3
Alma Dolores Marithza Diaz 1st Place Herald/Review 07 – BEST ONLINE AD (Animated)* 3
Love Shop Local AZ Melina Christopher 2nd Place Herald/Review 10 – BEST Mutlimedia Ad Campaign 3
Meet Zearings Mercantile Tammy Dalton 2nd Place Herald/Review 11-Best Advertising Video 3
Father’s Day Love Local Shop Loca Alycia McCloud 1st Place Herald/Review 12 – Best Newsletter/Eblast 3
Love Shop Local AZ Melina Christopher 1st Place Herald/Review 14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section 3
Branden Sanchez – ANA Outside Sales – Account Executive of the Year Branden Sanchez 1st Place Herald/Review 17 – Account Executive of the Year: Outside Sales 3
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Rural fire coverage brought into question Katie Sawyer 1st Place Maricopa Monitor 14 – Best News Story 4
911 dispatchers Katie Sawyer 3rd Place Maricopa Monitor 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 4
Rockstar Cheer team Katie Sawyer 2nd Place Maricopa Monitor 18 – Best Sports Story 4
Rams’ Hacker juggles Joey Chenoweth 3rd Place Maricopa Monitor 18 – Best Sports Story 4
Maricopa Running Club Joey Chenowth 2nd Place Maricopa Monitor 20 – Best Feature Story 4
Addressing mental health and addiction Katie Sawyer 3rd Place Maricopa Monitor 20 – Best Feature Story 4
Whole paper Kara K. Cooper 3rd Place Maricopa Monitor 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 4
Whole paper Kara K. Cooper 2nd Place Maricopa Monitor 02 – Departmental  News & Copy Editing Excellence 4
Whole paper Kara K. Cooper 2nd Place Maricopa Monitor 05 – Best Use of Photography 4
Copacetic Kara K. Cooper 2nd Place Maricopa Monitor 07 – Special Section or Magazine 4
PinalCentral.com Kara K. Cooper 1st Place Maricopa Monitor 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 4
Gloria Smith Staff 2nd Place Maricopa Monitor 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 4
Copacetic Magazine Staff 1st Place Maricopa Monitor 05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION* 4
Maricopa Monitor Classifieds Staff 1st Place Maricopa Monitor 09 – BEST Classified Section 4
Maricopa Real Estate Company Jim Behrens, Melva Bekis, Diana Coop 1st Place Maricopa Monitor 10 – BEST Mutlimedia Ad Campaign 4
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Little girl with sparkling eyes Cindy Yurth 1st Place Navajo Times 12 – Best Headline 1
No fair! Rima Krisst 2nd Place Navajo Times 12 – Best Headline 1
Nez, protestor involved in alleged ‘scuffle’ Donovan Quintero 3rd Place Navajo Times 14 – Best News Story 1
Failure to spend ARPA money Rima Krisst 3rd Place Navajo Times 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 1
Missing woman mystery continues Arlyssa Becenti 3rd Place Navajo Times 16 – Investigative Reporting 1
The people would help Narbano Cyrus Norcross 2nd Place Navajo Times 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 1
Master rug weaver Emily Malone pushes the string through while weaving her rug on April 15 Donovan Quintero 1st Place Navajo Times 29 – Best Feature Photograph 1
Splendor of Antelope Canyon Krista Allen, Olson Patterson 1st Place Navajo Times 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 1
Adding to the force Cyrus Norcross, Olson Patterson 2nd Place Navajo Times 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 1
Helicopter shutterbug Krista Allen, Olson Patterson 3rd Place Navajo Times 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 1
West sees COVID-19 surge Tom Arviso Jr. 1st Place Navajo Times 03 – Page Design Excellence 1
Mother remembers fallen son Tom Arviso Jr. 2nd Place Navajo Times 03 – Page Design Excellence 1
ARPA spending bills fail Tom Arviso Jr. 3rd Place Navajo Times 03 – Page Design Excellence 1
We must show that we are better warriors than COVID-19 Tom Arviso Jr. 2nd Place Navajo Times 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 1
Saving Shepherds Tom Arviso Jr. 1st Place Navajo Times 05 – Best Use of Photography 1
Saving lives Tom Arviso Jr. 2nd Place Navajo Times 05 – Best Use of Photography 1
Loving Gallup’s vibe Tom Arviso Jr. 3rd Place Navajo Times 05 – Best Use of Photography 1
Beacon of hope Tom Arviso Jr. 2nd Place Navajo Times 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement 1
Gallup Dental – Fall In Love With Your Smile Courtney Notah 2nd Place Navajo Times 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 1
Navajo Nation Department of Ag – Growing Your Own Foods Courtney Notah 2nd Place Navajo Times 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 1
Four Corners Welding Hypertherm Courtney Notah 2nd Place Navajo Times 03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE* 1
Gallup Dental – Pearly Whites Courtney Notah 1st Place Navajo Times 04 – BEST Advertising Headline 1
22nd Diné Studies Virtual Conference Vernon Yazzie 2nd Place Navajo Times 06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)* 1
Navajo Times Classifieds Ophelia Nez 2nd Place Navajo Times 09 – BEST Classified Section 1
Navajo Times Read Local Courtney Notah 1st Place Navajo Times 14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section 1
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
A shot for the future: County mobile unit offers COVID-19 vaccinations on the reservation Katherine Locke 1st Place Navajo-Hopi Observer 14 – Best News Story 2
Rodeo dreams: Shilah Williams to compete for title at National Junior High Rodeo Loretta McKenney 2nd Place Navajo-Hopi Observer 20 – Best Feature Story 2
Page Design Excellence June 2, 2021 Loretta McKenney 3rd Place Navajo-Hopi Observer 03 – Page Design Excellence 2
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Angela Gervasi, Nogales International Angela Gervasi 1st Place Nogales International 33 – Journalist of the Year 4
Border reopening in Nogales Jonathan Clark, Manuel C. Coppola, Angela Gervasi, Priscilla Bolanos 1st Place Nogales International 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 4
Nogales Sonora market highlights women-owned business Angela Gervasi 1st Place Nogales International 20 – Best Feature Story 4
Southbound gun busts surge at ports Angela Gervasi 1st Place Nogales International 21 – Enterprise Reporting 4
Operation Funnel Cake unfolds in SC County Angela Gervasi 2nd Place Nogales International 21 – Enterprise Reporting 4
Two approaches to transparency Jonathan Clark 2nd Place Nogales International 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 4
Ceremony pays tribute Nick Phillips 1st Place Nogales International 27 – Best News Photograph 4
Families at front of the line Jonathan Clark 3rd Place Nogales International 27 – Best News Photograph 4
Binational hoop camp Jonathan Clark 2nd Place Nogales International 28 – Best Sports Photograph 4
Graduation season begins Jonathan Clark 2nd Place Nogales International 29 – Best Feature Photograph 4
Nogales International Manuel C. Coppola 1st Place Nogales International 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 4
Nogales International Manuel C. Coppola 3rd Place Nogales International 02 – Departmental  News & Copy Editing Excellence 4
Nogales International Manuel C. Coppola 1st Place Nogales International 03 – Page Design Excellence 4
Nogales International Manuel C. Coppola 3rd Place Nogales International 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 4
Nogales International Manuel C. Coppola 1st Place Nogales International 05 – Best Use of Photography 4
Impact of border reopening in Nogales Manuel C. Coppola 1st Place Nogales International 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement 4
Shining Stars of Santa Cruz County Manuel C. Coppola 1st Place Nogales International 07 – Special Section or Magazine 4
Nogales International Manuel C. Coppola 2nd Place Nogales International 08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE 4
Nogales International newsletter April 1 2022 Manuel C. Coppola 1st Place Nogales International 09 – Best Newsletter 4
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Reporting Parker Pioneer 2nd Place Parker Pioneer 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 4
Departmental News & Copy Editing Parker Pioneer 1st Place Parker Pioneer 02 – Departmental  News & Copy Editing Excellence 4
Page Design Parker Pioneer 2nd Place Parker Pioneer 03 – Page Design Excellence 4
Editorial Page Excellence Parker Pioneer 1st Place Parker Pioneer 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 4
Photography Parker Pioneer 3rd Place Parker Pioneer 05 – Best Use of Photography 4
Parker 425 Parker Pioneer 2nd Place Parker Pioneer 07 – Special Section or Magazine 4
Jack FM Jackie Berg, Steve Mock 2nd Place Parker Pioneer 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 4
Parker Primary Melissa Jordan, Steve Mock 1st Place Parker Pioneer 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 4
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Series of Articles about South32 Hermosa Project Kat Crockett, Marion Vendituoli 2nd Place Patagonia Regional Times 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 4
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Photographer of the Year Keith Morris 3rd Place Payson Roundup 32 – Photographer of the Year 3
Journalist of the year Michele Nelson 3rd Place Payson Roundup 33 – Journalist of the Year 3
Headlines Alexis Bechman 1st Place Payson Roundup 12 – Best Headline 3
Pinon Cafe completely different and exactly the same Keith Morris 3rd Place Payson Roundup 12 – Best Headline 3
A life burned to ashes Michele Nelson 1st Place Payson Roundup 14 – Best News Story 3
Gila County has highest suicide rate in the state Michele Nelson 2nd Place Payson Roundup 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 3
Team Coverage-Payson Softball Keith Morris 1st Place Payson Roundup 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage 3
Figure skater with Payson ties helps U.S. win Olympic silver Keith Morris 3rd Place Payson Roundup 20 – Best Feature Story 3
COVID Michele Nelson 3rd Place Payson Roundup 21 – Enterprise Reporting 3
Best column: Pine-Strawberry news Myndi Brogdon 3rd Place Payson Roundup 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 3
Valley man arrested after walking into Payson High School with gun Alexis Bechman 1st Place Payson Roundup 24 – Best Online Exclusive Story 3
Departmental News & Cope Editing Brian Kramer 1st Place Payson Roundup 02 – Departmental  News & Copy Editing Excellence 3
Community Serivce Brian Kramer 3rd Place Payson Roundup 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement 3
Special Section-Wildfire Brian Kramer 1st Place Payson Roundup 07 – Special Section or Magazine 3
Integrated Medical Services Melinda McQuerrey 1st Place Payson Roundup 03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE* 3
Roundup subscrition Melinda McQuerrey 3rd Place Payson Roundup 14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section 3
Healthy Living With Diabetes Sherrie McQuerrey 3rd Place Payson Roundup 15 – Best Pro Bono Public Service Ad 3
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Staffing shortages pummel PUSD Philip Haldiman 3rd Place Peoria Independent 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 2
City navagates toward uncertain water future Philip Haldiman 2nd Place Peoria Independent 21 – Enterprise Reporting 2
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Brandon Act to help military mental health Christina Fuoco-Karasinski 2nd Place Peoria Times 14 – Best News Story 2
Last Train to Juarez Christina Fuoco-Karasinski 3rd Place Peoria Times 20 – Best Feature Story 2
Winter Water/Polar Plunge David Minton photos, Christy Byerly layout 1st Place Peoria Times 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 2
Serra Gauchausa Nathalie Proulx 3rd Place Peoria Times 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 2
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
BNSF plans massive railway logistics hub in Arizona Jensen, Audrey 2nd Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series 3
Power Play Andy Blye 1st Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 16 – Investigative Reporting 3
Elio Motors faces a rocky road ahead Andy Blye 2nd Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 16 – Investigative Reporting 3
Supply & Demand For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name 1st Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 3
Big banks put fewer than 1% of branches on Arizona’s reservations Blye, Andy 3rd Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 17 – Best use of Data Journalism 3
Stat Madness: Meet the Tempe company that crunches the numbers for the NCAA tournament Brown, Brandon 1st Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 18 – Best Sports Story 3
Buried in the Sand Blye, Andy 1st Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 21 – Enterprise Reporting 3
Scottsdale Community Bank opens for business Blye, Andy 2nd Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News 3
Take Me Out to the Ball Game Poulin, Jim 1st Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 3
Reporting & News Writing Excellence – Sept 3, 2021 issue Schey, Ray 1st Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence 3
Dept News & Copy Editing Excellence – April 8, 2022 Schey, Ray 2nd Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 02 – Departmental  News & Copy Editing Excellence 3
Page Design Excellence – April 15, 2022 Schey, Ray 2nd Place Phoenix Business Journal, The 03 – Page Design Excellence 3
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Aldi Sunrise Arianna Grainey 1st Place Queen Creek Independent 29 – Best Feature Photograph 2
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Sahuarita Sun Classified Section Graham Harrington 2nd Place Sahuarita Sun 09 – BEST Classified Section 3
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
CUSD naming Chandler weight room after beloved coach Zach Alvira 1st Place SanTan Sun News 18 – Best Sports Story 2
Catarina ‘CC’ Zach Alvira 2nd Place SanTan Sun News 18 – Best Sports Story 2
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
#Poopgate Austin Turner 3rd Place Sedona Red Rock News 14 – Best News Story 3
Ragtag group saved Sedona baseball Austin Tuner 3rd Place Sedona Red Rock News 18 – Best Sports Story 3
Sedona Girls basketball Austin Turner 2nd Place Sedona Red Rock News 19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage 3
Rafael Fire from ground and air David Jolkovski 2nd Place Sedona Red Rock News 27 – Best News Photograph 3
July lightning over Sedona David Jolkovski 3rd Place Sedona Red Rock News 27 – Best News Photograph 3
On the line of the Rafael Fire David Jolkovski 3rd Place Sedona Red Rock News 30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story 3
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Editorial Page Excellence Today’s News-Herald 2nd Place Todays News-Herald 04 – Editorial Page Excellence 3
Workforce Housing Today’s News-Herald 2nd Place Todays News-Herald 06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement 3
Havasu Seaplanes Jackie Berg, Kiersten Garcia 2nd Place Todays News-Herald 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 3
Mohave Solar Jackie Berg, Steve Mock 2nd Place Todays News-Herald 02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger 3
Growing Havasu 2021 Brandon Bowers, Kiersten Garcia, Sales and Editorial Team 3rd Place Todays News-Herald 05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION* 3
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Hotel Crescent Court Nathalie Proulx 1st Place West Valley View 03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE* 1
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Issue of ambulance response times in Williams sheds light on demands of first responders Wendy Howell 3rd Place Williams-Grand Canyon News 14 – Best News Story 4
An unexpected day: A glimpse of a day in the life of rural first responders Wendy Howell 3rd Place Williams-Grand Canyon News 21 – Enterprise Reporting 4
June 2, 2021 Page Design Excellance Wendy Howell 3rd Place Williams-Grand Canyon News 03 – Page Design Excellence 4
Town of Tusayan Abbigaile Urioste 1st Place Williams-Grand Canyon News 01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page 4
Name of Entry Writer, Photographer, or Contributor Winner Newspaper Class DIV:
Yuma agencies provide hope out of darkness Roxanne Molenar 2nd Place Yuma Sun 22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary 3
Catch of the Day Randy Hoeft 1st Place Yuma Sun 29 – Best Feature Photograph 3
Rock Star Randy Hoeft 2nd Place Yuma Sun 29 – Best Feature Photograph 3
24 karat jewelers For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name 2nd Place Yuma Sun 03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE* 3
Window World – Window Pains For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name 1st Place Yuma Sun 04 – BEST Advertising Headline 3
Yuma Wedding Quinceanera & Celebrations Expo Lisa Reilly, Sue Cannon 2nd Place Yuma Sun 05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION* 3
Acme Pools – Hot Tub Truckload sale Lisa Reilly 1st Place Yuma Sun 06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)* 3
Acme Pools Hot Tube Truckload Sale Lisa Reilly, Jim Foster, Roxanne Molenar 3rd Place Yuma Sun 11-Best Advertising Video 3
Let’s Celebrate This Saturday! Lisa Reilly 3rd Place Yuma Sun 12 – Best Newsletter/Eblast 3
Wedding Quinceanera & Celebrations Expo Lisa Reilly, Stephanie Daniels 1st Place Yuma Sun 13 – Best Event 3

