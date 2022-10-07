2022 Winners- Better Newspapers Contest & Excellence in Advertising

Better Newspapers Contest &
Excellence in Advertising
The Arizona Daily Star (John D’Orlando, publisher) scored the highest cumulative points to garner the
coveted award for the 2022 Arizona Newspaper of the Year.
Newspaper of the Year Awards are calculated from eligible honors won in the Better Newspapers Contest
added together with eligible winning entries from the Excellence in Advertising Contest.
Angela Gervasi of the Nogales International was named the ANA 2022 Journalists of the Year.
Kelly Presnell of the Arizona Daily Star was named the ANA 2022 Photographer of the Year. This is
Presnell’s fifth consecutive year.
In a new category this year, Branden Sanchez of the Herald/Review was named the ANA 2022 Account
Executive of the Year.
Thank you to the Nevada Press Association for judging newspaper, newsroom, and advertising categories
this year.
This year, 35 newspapers entered the Better Newspapers Contest for a total of 813 entries. The BNC
consists of eleven categories that measure the overall quality of the newspapers and 19 categories that
honor individuals who contribute to journalism excellence, and in Best ‘Of the Year’.
|Desert Vista
|Zach Alvira
|2nd Place
|Ahwatukee Foothills News
|19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage
|1
|Mountainside Martial Arts
|Nathalie Proulx
|3rd Place
|Ahwatukee Foothills News
|02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger
|1
|AFN Puzzle Fillers
|Christy Byerly
|3rd Place
|Ahwatukee Foothills News
|14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section
|1
|AJ POY
|2nd Place
|Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent
|32 – Photographer of the Year
|1
|Photographer of the Year
|Kelly Presnell
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|32 – Photographer of the Year
|1
|Tony Davis, Arizona Daily Star
|Tony Davis
|2nd Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|33 – Journalist of the Year
|1
|Saving each other
|Patty Machelor
|2nd Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|14 – Best News Story
|1
|A crisis deepens in the desert
|Curt Prendergast and Alex Devoid
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series
|1
|Beach paradise beloved by Arizonans soiled by bubbling sewage
|Emily Bregel
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|16 – Investigative Reporting
|1
|Misleading tally: Border crossers counted more than once
|Danyelle Khmara
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|17 – Best use of Data Journalism
|1
|A crisis deepens in the desert
|Curt Prendergast and Alex Devoid
|3rd Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|17 – Best use of Data Journalism
|1
|Showman, savior … or both?
|Michael Lev
|3rd Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|18 – Best Sports Story
|1
|Bruce Pascoe college basketball beat coverage
|Bruce Pascoe
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage
|1
|La Estrella Bakery just expanded – here’s what you missed at the grand opening
|Ellice Leuders
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|20 – Best Feature Story
|1
|it’s not borrowed time. It’s everything.
|Henry Brean
|2nd Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|20 – Best Feature Story
|1
|UA has resoures to help hungry students. Is it enough?
|Kathryn Palmer
|2nd Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|21 – Enterprise Reporting
|1
|Tucson fails to ‘live mas’
|Tim Steller
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary
|1
|Deadly rampage on Tucson’s south side
|Caitlin Schmidt, Edward Celaya, Rebecca Sasnett
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News
|1
|Tucson mandates vaccines for employees
|Nicole Ludden
|2nd Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News
|1
|Monsoon water rescue
|Rick Wiley
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|27 – Best News Photograph
|1
|Cat rescue
|Kelly Presnell
|2nd Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|27 – Best News Photograph
|1
|Hair-raising experience
|Kelly Presnell
|3rd Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|27 – Best News Photograph
|1
|Rodeo prayer
|Kelly Presnell
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|28 – Best Sports Photograph
|1
|Dunks and leaps
|Kelly Presnell
|2nd Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|28 – Best Sports Photograph
|1
|Great landing
|Rebecca Sasnett
|3rd Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|28 – Best Sports Photograph
|1
|Splash pad
|Mamta Popat
|2nd Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|29 – Best Feature Photograph
|1
|Water Bubbles
|Kelly Presnell
|3rd Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|29 – Best Feature Photograph
|1
|AZ Daily Star, reporting and newswriting excellence
|John D’Orlando
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence
|1
|AZ Daily Star, news and copy editing excellence
|John D’Orlando
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence
|1
|AZ Daily Star, editorial page excellence
|John D’Orlando
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|04 – Editorial Page Excellence
|1
|Serving Tucson with Solutions coverage
|John D’Orlando, Caitlin Schmidt
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement
|1
|www.tucson.com
|John D’Orlando
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE
|1
|#ThisIsTucson newsletters
|John D’Orlando
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|09 – Best Newsletter
|1
|NewsVu QR codes
|John D’Orlando
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|11 – Best Newspaper Innovation
|1
|Unleased Boudoir
|Missy Davis
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page
|1
|Tucson Rodeo Parade – Route
|Ben Brown
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger
|1
|This is Tucson – School and Camp Fair
|Alexis Walters
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)*
|1
|Readers Choice Online
|David Montemayor
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|07 – BEST ONLINE AD (Animated)*
|1
|September 12th Sunday Classifieds
|Missy Davis
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|09 – BEST Classified Section
|1
|Account Executives
|Jay Walsh
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|11-Best Advertising Video
|1
|Pima County Fair
|Alexis Walters
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|12 – Best Newsletter/Eblast
|1
|2021 Reader’s Choice
|Jay Walsh (Video); David Montemayor (Display)
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|13 – Best Event
|1
|Amplified Digital – Arizona Daily Star
|Ben Brown
|2nd Place
|Arizona Daily Star
|14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section
|1
|Tunnel Fire Coverage
|Sean Golightly, Bree Burkitt
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Sun
|15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series
|3
|Flagstaff City Council candidate receives large campaign contributions
|Sean Golightly
|3rd Place
|Arizona Daily Sun
|16 – Investigative Reporting
|3
|Elexes Contreras navigating motherhood, senior basketball season for Coconino
|Eric Newman
|2nd Place
|Arizona Daily Sun
|18 – Best Sports Story
|3
|‘Be the calm:’ Flagstaff dispatcher saves two lives in one week
|Bree Burkitt
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Sun
|20 – Best Feature Story
|3
|Tunnel Fire swells to 6,000 acres, 0% containment; multiple areas NE of Flagstaff under evacuation
|Daily Sun Staff
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Sun
|26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News
|3
|Where There’s a Will There’s a Way
|Jake Bacon
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Sun
|27 – Best News Photograph
|3
|Reporting & News Writing Excellence
|Colleen Brady
|2nd Place
|Arizona Daily Sun
|01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence
|3
|Departmental News & Copy-Editing Excellence
|Colleen Brady
|3rd Place
|Arizona Daily Sun
|02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence
|3
|Newspaper Website
|Colleen Brady
|1st Place
|Arizona Daily Sun
|08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE
|3
|Jeremy — canvass
|Jeremy Duda
|3rd Place
|Arizona Mirror (Online)
|14 – Best News Story
|2
|Audit
|Jeremy Duda, Jerod MacDonald-Evoy
|1st Place
|Arizona Mirror (Online)
|15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series
|2
|Logan claims investigate
|Jeremy Duda, Garrett Archer
|1st Place
|Arizona Mirror (Online)
|16 – Investigative Reporting
|2
|Logan claims data
|Jeremy Duda, Garrett Archer
|1st Place
|Arizona Mirror (Online)
|17 – Best use of Data Journalism
|2
|Data — redistricting maps
|Jeremy Duda, Jim Small
|2nd Place
|Arizona Mirror (Online)
|17 – Best use of Data Journalism
|2
|Jim — teachers pay data
|Jim Small
|3rd Place
|Arizona Mirror (Online)
|17 – Best use of Data Journalism
|2
|Laura — Sinema ASU
|Laura Gómez
|1st Place
|Arizona Mirror (Online)
|21 – Enterprise Reporting
|2
|Erfle — ducey priorities
|Julie Erfle
|2nd Place
|Arizona Mirror (Online)
|22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary
|2
|Jim — Sinema bipartisan column
|For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name
|3rd Place
|Arizona Mirror (Online)
|22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary
|2
|Shondiin — video
|Shondiin Silversmith
|1st Place
|Arizona Mirror (Online)
|25 – Best Video reporting by print journalist
|2
|The Arizona ‘audit’
|Jeremy Duda, Jerod MacDonald-Evoy, Jim Small
|1st Place
|Arizona Mirror (Online)
|06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement
|2
|AZ Mirror website
|Chris Fitzsimon
|1st Place
|Arizona Mirror (Online)
|08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE
|2
|Caitlin McGlade
|For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name
|1st Place
|Arizona Republic, The
|14 – Best News Story
|1
|Craig Harris, Richard Ruelas, Anne Ryman, Andrew Ford
|For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name
|2nd Place
|Arizona Republic, The
|15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series
|1
|Rob O’Dell
|For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name
|2nd Place
|Arizona Republic, The
|16 – Investigative Reporting
|1
|License to Abuse
|Anne Ryman
|2nd Place
|Arizona Republic, The
|17 – Best use of Data Journalism
|1
|From Spikes to Tykes
|Jeff Metcalfe
|1st Place
|Arizona Republic, The
|18 – Best Sports Story
|1
|Phoenix’s boys of summer are old and gray now, but the glory of their 1961 championship lives on
|John D’Anna
|2nd Place
|Arizona Republic, The
|18 – Best Sports Story
|1
|Olympics
|Jeff Metcalfe
|3rd Place
|Arizona Republic, The
|19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage
|1
|On Father’s Day, no one to buy a card for, but many lessons to remember
|John D’Anna
|3rd Place
|Arizona Republic, The
|20 – Best Feature Story
|1
|How a publicity stunt almost got the Legislature to create a new county for racists
|John D’Anna
|1st Place
|Arizona Republic, The
|21 – Enterprise Reporting
|1
|What a child dinosaur genius learned from being caught up in a national game show cheating scandal
|John D’Anna
|3rd Place
|Arizona Republic, The
|21 – Enterprise Reporting
|1
|Parents’ nightmare was tragic end of traumatic week
|Christopher Fox Graham
|1st Place
|Camp Verde Journal, The
|22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary
|4
|Developer’s idea for water resort is silly ‘eyesore’
|Christopher Fox Graham
|3rd Place
|Camp Verde Journal, The
|22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary
|4
|Backbone Fire
|Daulton Venglar
|2nd Place
|Camp Verde Journal, The
|27 – Best News Photograph
|4
|Mingus football fall
|Daulton Venglar
|1st Place
|Camp Verde Journal, The
|28 – Best Sports Photograph
|4
|Makena Watson’s home run
|Daulton Venglar
|3rd Place
|Camp Verde Journal, The
|28 – Best Sports Photograph
|4
|Utahraptor
|Daulton Venglar
|1st Place
|Camp Verde Journal, The
|29 – Best Feature Photograph
|4
|Paws to Read
|Daulton Venglar
|3rd Place
|Camp Verde Journal, The
|29 – Best Feature Photograph
|4
|8 Seconds to Glory
|Daulton Venglar
|1st Place
|Camp Verde Journal, The
|30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story
|4
|Bite-Sized Nuggets
|Daulton Venglar
|3rd Place
|Camp Verde Journal, The
|30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story
|4
|Category 4
|Larson Newspapers
|1st Place
|Camp Verde Journal, The
|04 – Editorial Page Excellence
|4
|The Camp Verde Journal website
|Larson Newspapers
|3rd Place
|Camp Verde Journal, The
|08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE
|4
|A Lyons among lambs
|Aaron Dorman
|2nd Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|12 – Best Headline
|3
|Coolidge boys basketball
|Joey Chenoweth
|3rd Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage
|3
|Redemption: Swing dancing pair first at Country Thunder
|Maria Vasquez
|3rd Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|23 – Best Multimedia Storytelling
|3
|Vista Grande softball’s historic season
|Maria Vasquez
|1st Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|25 – Best Video reporting by print journalist
|3
|Memorial Day
|Oscar Perez
|3rd Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|29 – Best Feature Photograph
|3
|An undefeated regular season
|Oscar Perez
|2nd Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story
|3
|Whole paper
|Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper
|3rd Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|05 – Best Use of Photography
|3
|Cotton & Agriculture
|Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper
|3rd Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|07 – Special Section or Magazine
|3
|www.pinalcentral.com
|Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper
|2nd Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE
|3
|A&E Blast
|Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper
|2nd Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|09 – Best Newsletter
|3
|Retro Rewind
|Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper
|2nd Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|10 – Best Podcast
|3
|Back Story on Social Media
|Donovan Kramer Jr. and Kara K. Cooper
|1st Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|11 – Best Newspaper Innovation
|3
|Epifini Landscaping Inc.
|Zoe Cooper, Brian Kramer
|3rd Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger
|3
|Casa Grande Alliance
|Zoe Cooper, Byron McConnell
|3rd Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE*
|3
|Al & Riley’s Air Conditioning & Sheet Metal Inc.
|Zoe Cooper, Byron McConnell
|2nd Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|04 – BEST Advertising Headline
|3
|Casa Grande Union High School Undefeated Season
|Staff
|1st Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION*
|3
|Papa Murphy’s
|Wiley Acheson, Diana Coop
|2nd Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)*
|3
|Fiestas Patrias
|Linda Metz, Diana Coop
|1st Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|08 – BEST Homepage Takeover
|3
|Papa Murphy’s
|Wiley Acheson, Diana Coop, Byron McConnell
|3rd Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|10 – BEST Mutlimedia Ad Campaign
|3
|Casa Grande Union High School District
|Staff
|1st Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|11-Best Advertising Video
|3
|Pinal County Senior Symposium
|Staff
|2nd Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|13 – Best Event
|3
|Coolidge news in the Casa Grande Dispatch
|Zoe Cooper, Shireen Samareh-Jahani
|2nd Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section
|3
|Casa Grande Cougar Football Playoffs
|Zoe Cooper, Shireen Samareh-Jahani
|1st Place
|Casa Grande Dispatch
|15 – Best Pro Bono Public Service Ad
|3
|Vote fraud?
|Dan Shearer
|1st Place
|Copper Era, The
|16 – Investigative Reporting
|4
|Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center series, February 2022
|Nanci Hutson, reporter
|2nd Place
|Daily Courier, The
|15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series
|2
|Prescott resident basks in afterglow of 2021 Senior World Series of Poker title
|Doug Cook, reporter
|1st Place
|Daily Courier, The
|20 – Best Feature Story
|2
|Working and homeless: A new reality as Prescott-area rent, housing prices climb
|Nanci Hutson, reporter
|3rd Place
|Daily Courier, The
|21 – Enterprise Reporting
|2
|Friday Catchall: Time machine reveals jump in gas prices
|Tim Wiederaenders, editor
|1st Place
|Daily Courier, The
|22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary
|2
|Yavapai College campus in Chino Valley first in nation to teach 3D concrete printing
|Jesse Bertel, reporter
|1st Place
|Daily Courier, The
|23 – Best Multimedia Storytelling
|2
|09-02-21; 03-13-22; 10-10-21 — category 1 BNC
|Blake DeWitt, publisher
|1st Place
|Daily Courier, The
|01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence
|2
|10-06-21; 04-03-22; 03-22-22 – category 2 BNC
|Blake DeWitt, publisher
|1st Place
|Daily Courier, The
|02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence
|2
|11-07-21; 06-02-21; 04-03-22 – category 3 BNC
|Blake DeWitt, publisher
|2nd Place
|Daily Courier, The
|03 – Page Design Excellence
|2
|07-04-21; 12-05-21; 02-25-22 – category 4 – BNC
|Tim Wiederaenders, editor
|1st Place
|Daily Courier, The
|04 – Editorial Page Excellence
|2
|Home Improvement; Hometown Prescott; Sports Guide – category 7 BNC
|Blake DeWitt, publisher
|1st Place
|Daily Courier, The
|07 – Special Section or Magazine
|2
|The Daily Courier website
|Blake DeWitt, publisher
|2nd Place
|Daily Courier, The
|08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE
|2
|Across the Street – Smart Shopper innovation
|Blake DeWitt, publisher
|1st Place
|Daily Courier, The
|11 – Best Newspaper Innovation
|2
|Art on 6th Street Look for the signs!
|Cindy Manzione-Designer, Nora Colwell-Account Executive
|1st Place
|Daily Courier, The
|01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page
|2
|Benefits of Proper Hydration
|Emily Birkle- Designer, Judy Vann-Account Executive
|2nd Place
|Daily Courier, The
|02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger
|2
|I’ve been looking for you. Are you looking for me?
|Emily Birkle-Designer, Judy Vann-Account Executive
|1st Place
|Daily Courier, The
|03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE*
|2
|But if I get a hearing aid, I’ll actually have to hear her!!
|Peter M. Morlock-Designer, Will Campbell-Account Executive
|1st Place
|Daily Courier, The
|04 – BEST Advertising Headline
|2
|Spring 2022 Home & Garden
|Emily Birkle-Designer, Nora Colwell-Account Executive, Will Campbell-Account Executive, Judy Vann-Account Executive, James Nolen-Account Executive, Ashley Wood-Account Executive
|1st Place
|Daily Courier, The
|05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION*
|2
|Redlined neighborhoods experience worst of Valley heat
|Mark Carlisle
|2nd Place
|Daily Independent
|14 – Best News Story
|4
|Glendale official pushes Valley cities to meet with MLB on lockout’s spring training impact
|Mark Carlisle
|1st Place
|Daily Independent
|18 – Best Sports Story
|4
|Arizona Kingpin Indicted
|Cassie Tafoya
|2nd Place
|East Valley Courier News
|01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence
|2
|The Tortoise Wins
|Richard Taylor
|1st Place
|East Valley Courier News
|03 – Page Design Excellence
|2
|Jack Olson Photographer Artist
|Richard Taylor
|1st Place
|East Valley Courier News
|05 – Best Use of Photography
|2
|Lake Powell, 5 Things to Do
|Richard Taylor
|2nd Place
|East Valley Courier News
|05 – Best Use of Photography
|2
|Take a Summer Trip to Kohl’s Ranch
|Richard Taylor
|3rd Place
|East Valley Courier News
|05 – Best Use of Photography
|2
|Wildman Phil!
|Bobby Joe Smith
|2nd Place
|Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford)
|30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story
|4
|Bargain Bins – Grand Opening
|Sarah Keith
|3rd Place
|Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford)
|01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page
|4
|Thriftee Super Market
|Sarah Keith
|3rd Place
|Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford)
|02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger
|4
|Gila Health
|Eastern Arizona Courier Staff
|1st Place
|Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford)
|03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE*
|4
|On The Grow
|Sarah Keith
|2nd Place
|Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford)
|05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION*
|4
|EA Courier – July Promotion
|Sarah Keith
|1st Place
|Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford)
|06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)*
|4
|Graham County Job Fair
|Sarah Keith
|1st Place
|Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford)
|07 – BEST ONLINE AD (Animated)*
|4
|Hispanic Heritage
|Eastern Arizona Courier Staff
|1st Place
|Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford)
|08 – BEST Homepage Takeover
|4
|EA Courier – We Deliver
|Sarah Keith
|1st Place
|Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford)
|12 – Best Newsletter/Eblast
|4
|Say It With A Fanfare
|Sarah Keith
|1st Place
|Eastern Arizona Courier (Safford)
|14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section
|4
|Editorial Page Excellence – The Fountain Hills Times
|Brent Cruikshank
|3rd Place
|Fountain Hills Times, The
|04 – Editorial Page Excellence
|3
|Best Use of Photography – The Fountain Hills Times
|Brent Cruikshank
|2nd Place
|Fountain Hills Times, The
|05 – Best Use of Photography
|3
|Roof King
|Brent Cruikshank, Amy Sanders
|2nd Place
|Fountain Hills Times, The
|01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page
|3
|Classifieds
|Duke Kirkendoll, Brent Cruikshank
|3rd Place
|Fountain Hills Times, The
|09 – BEST Classified Section
|3
|Fountain Hills After Dark
|Brent Cruikshank
|1st Place
|Fountain Hills Times, The
|10 – BEST Mutlimedia Ad Campaign
|3
|Cool Blew Plumbing
|Nathalie Proulx
|1st Place
|Glendale Star, The
|02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger
|2
|FOUR HEADLINES
|Dan Shearer
|1st Place
|Green Valley News
|13 – Best Social Media Headline
|3
|There when it started
|Mary Glen Hatcher
|2nd Place
|Green Valley News
|20 – Best Feature Story
|3
|The Money Matters
|Jamie Verwys
|2nd Place
|Green Valley News
|21 – Enterprise Reporting
|3
|Wrong is wrong, is that so hard?
|Dan Shearer
|1st Place
|Green Valley News
|22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary
|3
|Storm rips out dozens of power poles, wall of home in Sahuarita
|Green Valley News staff
|3rd Place
|Green Valley News
|26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News
|3
|Reporting/Newswriting Excellence
|Dru Sanchez
|3rd Place
|Green Valley News
|01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence
|3
|Page Design Excellence
|Dru Sanchez
|1st Place
|Green Valley News
|03 – Page Design Excellence
|3
|Editorial Page Excellence
|Dru Sanchez
|1st Place
|Green Valley News
|04 – Editorial Page Excellence
|3
|Discover Southern Arizona
|Dru Sanchez
|2nd Place
|Green Valley News
|07 – Special Section or Magazine
|3
|Green Valley News: From the Newsroom
|Dru Sanchez
|3rd Place
|Green Valley News
|09 – Best Newsletter
|3
|All Gave Some, Some Gave All
|Dylan McGarry
|3rd Place
|Green Valley News
|01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page
|3
|The County Club of Green Valley
|Eveline Eaton
|1st Place
|Green Valley News
|02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger
|3
|Don’t Get Caught In The Rough – GV Mortuary
|Andrea Klingberg
|3rd Place
|Green Valley News
|04 – BEST Advertising Headline
|3
|Green Valley News Classified Section
|Graham Harrington
|1st Place
|Green Valley News
|09 – BEST Classified Section
|3
|WANTED! Friends In Deed
|Andrea Klingberg
|2nd Place
|Green Valley News
|12 – Best Newsletter/Eblast
|3
|GVN Food Drive
|Graham Harrington
|2nd Place
|Green Valley News
|15 – Best Pro Bono Public Service Ad
|3
|GVN/SS Legal
|Graham Harrington
|1st Place
|Green Valley News
|16 – Best Pubic Notice Promo Ad
|3
|Veteran sexual assault survivor finds help for others
|Karen Schaffner
|2nd Place
|Herald/Review
|14 – Best News Story
|3
|Border Coverage: Load cars, migrants, social media and more
|Lyda Longa
|3rd Place
|Herald/Review
|15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series
|3
|Recounting the Monument Fire – 10-years later
|Summer Hom
|1st Place
|Herald/Review
|23 – Best Multimedia Storytelling
|3
|Behind the lights
|Karen Schaffner
|2nd Place
|Herald/Review
|23 – Best Multimedia Storytelling
|3
|Herald/Review Page Design Excellence
|Jennifer Sorenson
|3rd Place
|Herald/Review
|03 – Page Design Excellence
|3
|Herald/Review Best Use of Photography
|Jennifer Sorenson
|1st Place
|Herald/Review
|05 – Best Use of Photography
|3
|Load cars, illegals and safe street efforts
|Jennifer Sorenson
|1st Place
|Herald/Review
|06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement
|3
|Herald/Review Website
|Jennifer Sorenson
|3rd Place
|Herald/Review
|08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE
|3
|10 years later – The Monument Fire
|Jennifer Sorenson
|1st Place
|Herald/Review
|09 – Best Newsletter
|3
|Recounting the Monument Fire
|Jennifer Sorenson
|1st Place
|Herald/Review
|10 – Best Podcast
|3
|The Daily Chirp podcast
|Jennifer Sorenson
|3rd Place
|Herald/Review
|10 – Best Podcast
|3
|Love Shop Local AZ
|Jennifer Sorenson
|2nd Place
|Herald/Review
|11 – Best Newspaper Innovation
|3
|City of Benson
|Tammy Dalton
|1st Place
|Herald/Review
|01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page
|3
|Jimmy’s Java
|Branden Sanchez
|3rd Place
|Herald/Review
|06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)*
|3
|Alma Dolores
|Marithza Diaz
|1st Place
|Herald/Review
|07 – BEST ONLINE AD (Animated)*
|3
|Love Shop Local AZ
|Melina Christopher
|2nd Place
|Herald/Review
|10 – BEST Mutlimedia Ad Campaign
|3
|Meet Zearings Mercantile
|Tammy Dalton
|2nd Place
|Herald/Review
|11-Best Advertising Video
|3
|Father’s Day Love Local Shop Loca
|Alycia McCloud
|1st Place
|Herald/Review
|12 – Best Newsletter/Eblast
|3
|Love Shop Local AZ
|Melina Christopher
|1st Place
|Herald/Review
|14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section
|3
|Branden Sanchez – ANA Outside Sales – Account Executive of the Year
|Branden Sanchez
|1st Place
|Herald/Review
|17 – Account Executive of the Year: Outside Sales
|3
|Rural fire coverage brought into question
|Katie Sawyer
|1st Place
|Maricopa Monitor
|14 – Best News Story
|4
|911 dispatchers
|Katie Sawyer
|3rd Place
|Maricopa Monitor
|15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series
|4
|Rockstar Cheer team
|Katie Sawyer
|2nd Place
|Maricopa Monitor
|18 – Best Sports Story
|4
|Rams’ Hacker juggles
|Joey Chenoweth
|3rd Place
|Maricopa Monitor
|18 – Best Sports Story
|4
|Maricopa Running Club
|Joey Chenowth
|2nd Place
|Maricopa Monitor
|20 – Best Feature Story
|4
|Addressing mental health and addiction
|Katie Sawyer
|3rd Place
|Maricopa Monitor
|20 – Best Feature Story
|4
|Whole paper
|Kara K. Cooper
|3rd Place
|Maricopa Monitor
|01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence
|4
|Whole paper
|Kara K. Cooper
|2nd Place
|Maricopa Monitor
|02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence
|4
|Whole paper
|Kara K. Cooper
|2nd Place
|Maricopa Monitor
|05 – Best Use of Photography
|4
|Copacetic
|Kara K. Cooper
|2nd Place
|Maricopa Monitor
|07 – Special Section or Magazine
|4
|PinalCentral.com
|Kara K. Cooper
|1st Place
|Maricopa Monitor
|08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE
|4
|Gloria Smith
|Staff
|2nd Place
|Maricopa Monitor
|02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger
|4
|Copacetic Magazine
|Staff
|1st Place
|Maricopa Monitor
|05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION*
|4
|Maricopa Monitor Classifieds
|Staff
|1st Place
|Maricopa Monitor
|09 – BEST Classified Section
|4
|Maricopa Real Estate Company
|Jim Behrens, Melva Bekis, Diana Coop
|1st Place
|Maricopa Monitor
|10 – BEST Mutlimedia Ad Campaign
|4
|Little girl with sparkling eyes
|Cindy Yurth
|1st Place
|Navajo Times
|12 – Best Headline
|1
|No fair!
|Rima Krisst
|2nd Place
|Navajo Times
|12 – Best Headline
|1
|Nez, protestor involved in alleged ‘scuffle’
|Donovan Quintero
|3rd Place
|Navajo Times
|14 – Best News Story
|1
|Failure to spend ARPA money
|Rima Krisst
|3rd Place
|Navajo Times
|15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series
|1
|Missing woman mystery continues
|Arlyssa Becenti
|3rd Place
|Navajo Times
|16 – Investigative Reporting
|1
|The people would help Narbano
|Cyrus Norcross
|2nd Place
|Navajo Times
|22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary
|1
|Master rug weaver Emily Malone pushes the string through while weaving her rug on April 15
|Donovan Quintero
|1st Place
|Navajo Times
|29 – Best Feature Photograph
|1
|Splendor of Antelope Canyon
|Krista Allen, Olson Patterson
|1st Place
|Navajo Times
|30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story
|1
|Adding to the force
|Cyrus Norcross, Olson Patterson
|2nd Place
|Navajo Times
|30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story
|1
|Helicopter shutterbug
|Krista Allen, Olson Patterson
|3rd Place
|Navajo Times
|30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story
|1
|West sees COVID-19 surge
|Tom Arviso Jr.
|1st Place
|Navajo Times
|03 – Page Design Excellence
|1
|Mother remembers fallen son
|Tom Arviso Jr.
|2nd Place
|Navajo Times
|03 – Page Design Excellence
|1
|ARPA spending bills fail
|Tom Arviso Jr.
|3rd Place
|Navajo Times
|03 – Page Design Excellence
|1
|We must show that we are better warriors than COVID-19
|Tom Arviso Jr.
|2nd Place
|Navajo Times
|04 – Editorial Page Excellence
|1
|Saving Shepherds
|Tom Arviso Jr.
|1st Place
|Navajo Times
|05 – Best Use of Photography
|1
|Saving lives
|Tom Arviso Jr.
|2nd Place
|Navajo Times
|05 – Best Use of Photography
|1
|Loving Gallup’s vibe
|Tom Arviso Jr.
|3rd Place
|Navajo Times
|05 – Best Use of Photography
|1
|Beacon of hope
|Tom Arviso Jr.
|2nd Place
|Navajo Times
|06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement
|1
|Gallup Dental – Fall In Love With Your Smile
|Courtney Notah
|2nd Place
|Navajo Times
|01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page
|1
|Navajo Nation Department of Ag – Growing Your Own Foods
|Courtney Notah
|2nd Place
|Navajo Times
|02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger
|1
|Four Corners Welding Hypertherm
|Courtney Notah
|2nd Place
|Navajo Times
|03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE*
|1
|Gallup Dental – Pearly Whites
|Courtney Notah
|1st Place
|Navajo Times
|04 – BEST Advertising Headline
|1
|22nd Diné Studies Virtual Conference
|Vernon Yazzie
|2nd Place
|Navajo Times
|06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)*
|1
|Navajo Times Classifieds
|Ophelia Nez
|2nd Place
|Navajo Times
|09 – BEST Classified Section
|1
|Navajo Times Read Local
|Courtney Notah
|1st Place
|Navajo Times
|14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section
|1
|A shot for the future: County mobile unit offers COVID-19 vaccinations on the reservation
|Katherine Locke
|1st Place
|Navajo-Hopi Observer
|14 – Best News Story
|2
|Rodeo dreams: Shilah Williams to compete for title at National Junior High Rodeo
|Loretta McKenney
|2nd Place
|Navajo-Hopi Observer
|20 – Best Feature Story
|2
|Page Design Excellence June 2, 2021
|Loretta McKenney
|3rd Place
|Navajo-Hopi Observer
|03 – Page Design Excellence
|2
|Angela Gervasi, Nogales International
|Angela Gervasi
|1st Place
|Nogales International
|33 – Journalist of the Year
|4
|Border reopening in Nogales
|Jonathan Clark, Manuel C. Coppola, Angela Gervasi, Priscilla Bolanos
|1st Place
|Nogales International
|15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series
|4
|Nogales Sonora market highlights women-owned business
|Angela Gervasi
|1st Place
|Nogales International
|20 – Best Feature Story
|4
|Southbound gun busts surge at ports
|Angela Gervasi
|1st Place
|Nogales International
|21 – Enterprise Reporting
|4
|Operation Funnel Cake unfolds in SC County
|Angela Gervasi
|2nd Place
|Nogales International
|21 – Enterprise Reporting
|4
|Two approaches to transparency
|Jonathan Clark
|2nd Place
|Nogales International
|22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary
|4
|Ceremony pays tribute
|Nick Phillips
|1st Place
|Nogales International
|27 – Best News Photograph
|4
|Families at front of the line
|Jonathan Clark
|3rd Place
|Nogales International
|27 – Best News Photograph
|4
|Binational hoop camp
|Jonathan Clark
|2nd Place
|Nogales International
|28 – Best Sports Photograph
|4
|Graduation season begins
|Jonathan Clark
|2nd Place
|Nogales International
|29 – Best Feature Photograph
|4
|Nogales International
|Manuel C. Coppola
|1st Place
|Nogales International
|01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence
|4
|Nogales International
|Manuel C. Coppola
|3rd Place
|Nogales International
|02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence
|4
|Nogales International
|Manuel C. Coppola
|1st Place
|Nogales International
|03 – Page Design Excellence
|4
|Nogales International
|Manuel C. Coppola
|3rd Place
|Nogales International
|04 – Editorial Page Excellence
|4
|Nogales International
|Manuel C. Coppola
|1st Place
|Nogales International
|05 – Best Use of Photography
|4
|Impact of border reopening in Nogales
|Manuel C. Coppola
|1st Place
|Nogales International
|06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement
|4
|Shining Stars of Santa Cruz County
|Manuel C. Coppola
|1st Place
|Nogales International
|07 – Special Section or Magazine
|4
|Nogales International
|Manuel C. Coppola
|2nd Place
|Nogales International
|08 – Newspaper Website – ONLINE
|4
|Nogales International newsletter April 1 2022
|Manuel C. Coppola
|1st Place
|Nogales International
|09 – Best Newsletter
|4
|Reporting
|Parker Pioneer
|2nd Place
|Parker Pioneer
|01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence
|4
|Departmental News & Copy Editing
|Parker Pioneer
|1st Place
|Parker Pioneer
|02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence
|4
|Page Design
|Parker Pioneer
|2nd Place
|Parker Pioneer
|03 – Page Design Excellence
|4
|Editorial Page Excellence
|Parker Pioneer
|1st Place
|Parker Pioneer
|04 – Editorial Page Excellence
|4
|Photography
|Parker Pioneer
|3rd Place
|Parker Pioneer
|05 – Best Use of Photography
|4
|Parker 425
|Parker Pioneer
|2nd Place
|Parker Pioneer
|07 – Special Section or Magazine
|4
|Jack FM
|Jackie Berg, Steve Mock
|2nd Place
|Parker Pioneer
|01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page
|4
|Parker Primary
|Melissa Jordan, Steve Mock
|1st Place
|Parker Pioneer
|02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger
|4
|Series of Articles about South32 Hermosa Project
|Kat Crockett, Marion Vendituoli
|2nd Place
|Patagonia Regional Times
|15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series
|4
|Photographer of the Year
|Keith Morris
|3rd Place
|Payson Roundup
|32 – Photographer of the Year
|3
|Journalist of the year
|Michele Nelson
|3rd Place
|Payson Roundup
|33 – Journalist of the Year
|3
|Headlines
|Alexis Bechman
|1st Place
|Payson Roundup
|12 – Best Headline
|3
|Pinon Cafe completely different and exactly the same
|Keith Morris
|3rd Place
|Payson Roundup
|12 – Best Headline
|3
|A life burned to ashes
|Michele Nelson
|1st Place
|Payson Roundup
|14 – Best News Story
|3
|Gila County has highest suicide rate in the state
|Michele Nelson
|2nd Place
|Payson Roundup
|17 – Best use of Data Journalism
|3
|Team Coverage-Payson Softball
|Keith Morris
|1st Place
|Payson Roundup
|19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage
|3
|Figure skater with Payson ties helps U.S. win Olympic silver
|Keith Morris
|3rd Place
|Payson Roundup
|20 – Best Feature Story
|3
|COVID
|Michele Nelson
|3rd Place
|Payson Roundup
|21 – Enterprise Reporting
|3
|Best column: Pine-Strawberry news
|Myndi Brogdon
|3rd Place
|Payson Roundup
|22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary
|3
|Valley man arrested after walking into Payson High School with gun
|Alexis Bechman
|1st Place
|Payson Roundup
|24 – Best Online Exclusive Story
|3
|Departmental News & Cope Editing
|Brian Kramer
|1st Place
|Payson Roundup
|02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence
|3
|Community Serivce
|Brian Kramer
|3rd Place
|Payson Roundup
|06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement
|3
|Special Section-Wildfire
|Brian Kramer
|1st Place
|Payson Roundup
|07 – Special Section or Magazine
|3
|Integrated Medical Services
|Melinda McQuerrey
|1st Place
|Payson Roundup
|03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE*
|3
|Roundup subscrition
|Melinda McQuerrey
|3rd Place
|Payson Roundup
|14 – Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section
|3
|Healthy Living With Diabetes
|Sherrie McQuerrey
|3rd Place
|Payson Roundup
|15 – Best Pro Bono Public Service Ad
|3
|Staffing shortages pummel PUSD
|Philip Haldiman
|3rd Place
|Peoria Independent
|15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series
|2
|City navagates toward uncertain water future
|Philip Haldiman
|2nd Place
|Peoria Independent
|21 – Enterprise Reporting
|2
|Brandon Act to help military mental health
|Christina Fuoco-Karasinski
|2nd Place
|Peoria Times
|14 – Best News Story
|2
|Last Train to Juarez
|Christina Fuoco-Karasinski
|3rd Place
|Peoria Times
|20 – Best Feature Story
|2
|Winter Water/Polar Plunge
|David Minton photos, Christy Byerly layout
|1st Place
|Peoria Times
|30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story
|2
|Serra Gauchausa
|Nathalie Proulx
|3rd Place
|Peoria Times
|02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger
|2
|BNSF plans massive railway logistics hub in Arizona
|Jensen, Audrey
|2nd Place
|Phoenix Business Journal, The
|15 – Best Sustained Coverage or Series
|3
|Power Play
|Andy Blye
|1st Place
|Phoenix Business Journal, The
|16 – Investigative Reporting
|3
|Elio Motors faces a rocky road ahead
|Andy Blye
|2nd Place
|Phoenix Business Journal, The
|16 – Investigative Reporting
|3
|Supply & Demand
|For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name
|1st Place
|Phoenix Business Journal, The
|17 – Best use of Data Journalism
|3
|Big banks put fewer than 1% of branches on Arizona’s reservations
|Blye, Andy
|3rd Place
|Phoenix Business Journal, The
|17 – Best use of Data Journalism
|3
|Stat Madness: Meet the Tempe company that crunches the numbers for the NCAA tournament
|Brown, Brandon
|1st Place
|Phoenix Business Journal, The
|18 – Best Sports Story
|3
|Buried in the Sand
|Blye, Andy
|1st Place
|Phoenix Business Journal, The
|21 – Enterprise Reporting
|3
|Scottsdale Community Bank opens for business
|Blye, Andy
|2nd Place
|Phoenix Business Journal, The
|26 – Online Coverage of Breaking News
|3
|Take Me Out to the Ball Game
|Poulin, Jim
|1st Place
|Phoenix Business Journal, The
|30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story
|3
|Reporting & News Writing Excellence – Sept 3, 2021 issue
|Schey, Ray
|1st Place
|Phoenix Business Journal, The
|01 – Reporting & News Writing Excellence
|3
|Dept News & Copy Editing Excellence – April 8, 2022
|Schey, Ray
|2nd Place
|Phoenix Business Journal, The
|02 – Departmental News & Copy Editing Excellence
|3
|Page Design Excellence – April 15, 2022
|Schey, Ray
|2nd Place
|Phoenix Business Journal, The
|03 – Page Design Excellence
|3
|Aldi Sunrise
|Arianna Grainey
|1st Place
|Queen Creek Independent
|29 – Best Feature Photograph
|2
|Sahuarita Sun Classified Section
|Graham Harrington
|2nd Place
|Sahuarita Sun
|09 – BEST Classified Section
|3
|CUSD naming Chandler weight room after beloved coach
|Zach Alvira
|1st Place
|SanTan Sun News
|18 – Best Sports Story
|2
|Catarina ‘CC’
|Zach Alvira
|2nd Place
|SanTan Sun News
|18 – Best Sports Story
|2
|#Poopgate
|Austin Turner
|3rd Place
|Sedona Red Rock News
|14 – Best News Story
|3
|Ragtag group saved Sedona baseball
|Austin Tuner
|3rd Place
|Sedona Red Rock News
|18 – Best Sports Story
|3
|Sedona Girls basketball
|Austin Turner
|2nd Place
|Sedona Red Rock News
|19 – Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage
|3
|Rafael Fire from ground and air
|David Jolkovski
|2nd Place
|Sedona Red Rock News
|27 – Best News Photograph
|3
|July lightning over Sedona
|David Jolkovski
|3rd Place
|Sedona Red Rock News
|27 – Best News Photograph
|3
|On the line of the Rafael Fire
|David Jolkovski
|3rd Place
|Sedona Red Rock News
|30 – Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story
|3
|Editorial Page Excellence
|Today’s News-Herald
|2nd Place
|Todays News-Herald
|04 – Editorial Page Excellence
|3
|Workforce Housing
|Today’s News-Herald
|2nd Place
|Todays News-Herald
|06 – Community Service/Journalistic Achievement
|3
|Havasu Seaplanes
|Jackie Berg, Kiersten Garcia
|2nd Place
|Todays News-Herald
|01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page
|3
|Mohave Solar
|Jackie Berg, Steve Mock
|2nd Place
|Todays News-Herald
|02 – Best Ad 1/2 Page or larger
|3
|Growing Havasu 2021
|Brandon Bowers, Kiersten Garcia, Sales and Editorial Team
|3rd Place
|Todays News-Herald
|05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION*
|3
|Hotel Crescent Court
|Nathalie Proulx
|1st Place
|West Valley View
|03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE*
|1
|Issue of ambulance response times in Williams sheds light on demands of first responders
|Wendy Howell
|3rd Place
|Williams-Grand Canyon News
|14 – Best News Story
|4
|An unexpected day: A glimpse of a day in the life of rural first responders
|Wendy Howell
|3rd Place
|Williams-Grand Canyon News
|21 – Enterprise Reporting
|4
|June 2, 2021 Page Design Excellance
|Wendy Howell
|3rd Place
|Williams-Grand Canyon News
|03 – Page Design Excellence
|4
|Town of Tusayan
|Abbigaile Urioste
|1st Place
|Williams-Grand Canyon News
|01 – Best Ad under 1/2 Page
|4
|Yuma agencies provide hope out of darkness
|Roxanne Molenar
|2nd Place
|Yuma Sun
|22 – Best Column, Feature or Commentary
|3
|Catch of the Day
|Randy Hoeft
|1st Place
|Yuma Sun
|29 – Best Feature Photograph
|3
|Rock Star
|Randy Hoeft
|2nd Place
|Yuma Sun
|29 – Best Feature Photograph
|3
|24 karat jewelers
|For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name
|2nd Place
|Yuma Sun
|03 – MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF White SPACE*
|3
|Window World – Window Pains
|For BNC Newspaper Award Categories only use publisher name
|1st Place
|Yuma Sun
|04 – BEST Advertising Headline
|3
|Yuma Wedding Quinceanera & Celebrations Expo
|Lisa Reilly, Sue Cannon
|2nd Place
|Yuma Sun
|05 – BEST SPECIAL SECTION*
|3
|Acme Pools – Hot Tub Truckload sale
|Lisa Reilly
|1st Place
|Yuma Sun
|06 – BEST ONLINE AD (Static)*
|3
|Acme Pools Hot Tube Truckload Sale
|Lisa Reilly, Jim Foster, Roxanne Molenar
|3rd Place
|Yuma Sun
|11-Best Advertising Video
|3
|Let’s Celebrate This Saturday!
|Lisa Reilly
|3rd Place
|Yuma Sun
|12 – Best Newsletter/Eblast
|3
|Wedding Quinceanera & Celebrations Expo
|Lisa Reilly, Stephanie Daniels
|1st Place
|Yuma Sun
|13 – Best Event
|3