Reports Coordinator – Bridgetower Media (Phoenix)

Capitol Reports Coordinator

BridgeTower Media is looking for a Reports Coordinator to work with the Capitol Reports department. This position is critical to our success and will be responsible for producing legislative reports, collaborating with the Reports Manager in developing marketing materials as well as various legislative clerical tasks, while assisting in the editing, production, and distribution of the Legislative Report and the Yellow Sheet Report.

What skills does the job require?

Self-starter, highly motivated and can work in a fast-paced environment

Familiarity with local government processes and structure

Writing and/or copy-editing experience, preferably in a journalistic setting

Customer service skills

Ability to handle multiple task and responsibilities in an organized and efficient manner

4-year college degree or equivalent experience

What will you be Responsible for?

Aiding in the management of the LOLA system

Handling calls pertaining to LOLA troubleshooting

Assisting in annual training sessions for current and potential Legislation Online Arizona (LOLA) clients

Producing Yellow Sheet Report’s Friday Report

Producing Legislative Report’s Amendment Record, Daily Record, and Friday Reports during the legislative session

Editing and distributing the Yellow Sheet Report and the Legislative Report

Posting to and maintaining our database of interim and regulatory meetings

Assisting in event management

Oversee the production of all special publications (Green Book, Book of Lobbyists, Trade & Professional Associations, Citizen Government, Political Almanac, Government Resource Directory, Candidate Guides (during election years), Final Report of Enactments)

This full-time position follows a typical Monday through Friday schedule from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM but may require work after office hours as needed

What does BridgeTower Media offer?

A competitive benefits package that includes health, vision, dental, life, short- and long-term disability coverages

Free 24-hour TeleMedicine and TeleCounseling Services

Unlimited PTO

Tuition Assistance Program

Weekly Pay

401K with a company match

Summer weekend jumpstart hours-off at 2PM on Fridays

Growth opportunities to build your career

Who is BridgeTower Media?

BridgeTower Media is one of the country’s leading business-to-business media companies with 44 print and digital publications in more than 20 U.S. markets. BridgeTower Media empowers communities with insights and connections to ignite growth in the business, legal, and construction industries. Through a collection of authoritative media properties and publications across the United States, we have deep relationships in the communities we serve, enabling us to provide unparalleled access to industry leaders and expert information.

BridgeTower Media and all subsidiaries are Equal Opportunity Employers and value diversity in our workplace.