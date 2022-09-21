Reports Coordinator – Bridgetower Media (Phoenix)

Learn more and apply here
BridgeTower Media is looking for a Reports Coordinator to work with the Capitol Reports department. This position is critical to our success and will be responsible for producing legislative reports, collaborating with the Reports Manager in developing marketing materials as well as various legislative clerical tasks, while assisting in the editing, production, and distribution of the Legislative Report and the Yellow Sheet Report.
What skills does the job require?
- Self-starter, highly motivated and can work in a fast-paced environment
- Familiarity with local government processes and structure
- Writing and/or copy-editing experience, preferably in a journalistic setting
- Customer service skills
- Ability to handle multiple task and responsibilities in an organized and efficient manner
- 4-year college degree or equivalent experience
What will you be Responsible for?
- Aiding in the management of the LOLA system
- Handling calls pertaining to LOLA troubleshooting
- Assisting in annual training sessions for current and potential Legislation Online Arizona (LOLA) clients
- Producing Yellow Sheet Report’s Friday Report
- Producing Legislative Report’s Amendment Record, Daily Record, and Friday Reports during the legislative session
- Editing and distributing the Yellow Sheet Report and the Legislative Report
- Posting to and maintaining our database of interim and regulatory meetings
- Assisting in event management
- Oversee the production of all special publications (Green Book, Book of Lobbyists, Trade & Professional Associations, Citizen Government, Political Almanac, Government Resource Directory, Candidate Guides (during election years), Final Report of Enactments)
- This full-time position follows a typical Monday through Friday schedule from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM but may require work after office hours as needed
What does BridgeTower Media offer?
- A competitive benefits package that includes health, vision, dental, life, short- and long-term disability coverages
- Free 24-hour TeleMedicine and TeleCounseling Services
- Unlimited PTO
- Tuition Assistance Program
- Weekly Pay
- 401K with a company match
- Summer weekend jumpstart hours-off at 2PM on Fridays
- Growth opportunities to build your career
Who is BridgeTower Media?
BridgeTower Media is one of the country’s leading business-to-business media companies with 44 print and digital publications in more than 20 U.S. markets. BridgeTower Media empowers communities with insights and connections to ignite growth in the business, legal, and construction industries. Through a collection of authoritative media properties and publications across the United States, we have deep relationships in the communities we serve, enabling us to provide unparalleled access to industry leaders and expert information.
BridgeTower Media and all subsidiaries are Equal Opportunity Employers and value diversity in our workplace.