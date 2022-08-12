VERDE VALLEY INDEPENDENT – ASSOCIATE EDITOR – Cottonwood, Arizona

The Verde Valley Independent has an Associate Editor position available in our newsroom that will report to the Editor.

The Associate Editor will work directly with the editor planning coverage, handling breaking news. This individual will work directly with reporters and will oversee a twice weekly newsn operation which includes special sections and the website for the newspaper. The website sees thousands of readers each week Verdenews.com

The ideal candidate will:

Be a leader and a planner

Work in collaboration with reporters, designers and the editor to execute coverage

Use the digital audience to drive social media engagement.

Be proficient with In Design and Photo Shop

Up to date on liability issues

We are searching for an ambitious Associate Editor who knows how to manage a staff, has a vision for digital distribution and can juggle a number of short and long term assignments.

Responsibilities include (but not limited to):

Edit stories for clarity, accuracy, readability, content, style and grammar for a twice weekly newspaper, website and special sections.

Be in turn with emerging digital trends and experiment quickly in the digital space.

Be flexible to fill in for reporting vacancies as needed.

Cottonwood, Arizona is located in the Verde Valley, surrounded by the Red Rocks of Sedona and is located an hour outside of Phoenix.

Life in the Verde Valley offers hiking, kayaking, desert lifestyle and an emerging wine county to explore.

An excellent benefit package is available, 401k, and PTO. EEOC, NSE

Please go to WesternNews.com and apply through careers.