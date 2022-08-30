Reporters and Special Section Editor – Today’s News-Herald

The Today’s News-Herald in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, has openings for news reporters and a special sections editor.

We’re looking for reporters who will become key players in our growing newsroom as we expand news coverage and grow audience reach. We’re also looking for a special sections editor to become the lead person responsible for all facets of production for special sections and a quarterly lifestyle magazine.

The News-Herald is a small paper with a big heart, eager to tackle big stories and committed to being the strongest source of local news for our community. Some of those stories have included a deeper look into the lack of workforce housing, ongoing coverage of the drought on the Colorado River, and persistent attention on an education system that doesn’t get the support it needs.

Lake Havasu City is a popular destination for spring break, a six-week annual affair as college students from around the nation descend on the banks of the Colorado River for partying and recreation. This area is also home to thousands of winter visitors from the Midwest and Canada, along with a population of about 57,000 full-time residents. Most famously, Havasu is also home to the London Bridge (which isn’t falling down, despite what nursery rhymes may tell you) and it’s one of the top destinations for boating, fishing, offroading and other recreational activities in Arizona and Southern California. All of that means there are lots of stories to be told here.

The News-Herald is Arizona’s third largest daily newspaper, serving 12,000 paid subscribers in Mohave County’s largest city. We also operate one of Northwest Arizona’s largest news websites, HavasuNews.com, and produce a quarterly lifestyle magazine and a 4,000-circulation weekly newspaper in the nearby community of Parker.

We’ve been featured twice in editions of Editor & Publisher, we were named the Associated Press member of the year for Arizona in 2016 and we won general excellence in the 2021 Arizona Newspaper Association awards. Additionally, our quarterly lifestyle magazine received the ANA’s top magazine award for three years. We hope you’re eager to dig in, because there are plenty of stories waiting to be told.

If you’re the outdoors type, you’ll love Lake Havasu City — recreation opportunities abound here, from watersports and fishing access on the lake to hiking and off-road adventures in the mountains and desert just minutes away. Las Vegas is the nearest metro, about 2 1/2 hours to the northwest, and Phoenix is a 3-hour drive in the other direction. We’re situated on the Arizona’s border with California, so Los Angeles and other SoCal destinations are just hours away.

Send your resume, clips and contact information to Editor Brandon Bowers, Today’s News-Herald 2225 W. Acoma Blvd., Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. Please indicate in your email which position you’re interested in.

E-mail: bbowers@havasunews.com.

Fax: (928) 453-6397

EEOE, NSE, Background check required.