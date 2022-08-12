NEWS REPORTER – SEDONA, VERDE VALLEY, ARIZONA

This is and IDEAL OPPORTUITY to work for a family owned, growing media company for individuals who like to share great ideas.

The Verde Valley Independent is seeking a News Reporter to join the editorial team which covers Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Sedona twice weekly. This Reporter would cover a beat, write general news and features. Beats could range from Public Safety to Education, as well as writing for special sections and more.

The right candidate will have:

A Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or mass communication

Knowledge of AP style

Strong verbal and customer relation skills.

Web and social medial experience a plus.

Up to date on Liability issues

Be proficient in In Design and Photo Shop

Cottonwood, Arizona is located in the Verde Valley, surrounded by the Red Rocks of Sedona, and is located an hour outside of Phoenix.

Life in the Verde Valley offers hiking, kayaking, desert lifestyle and an emerging wine country to explore.

An excellent benefit package is available, 401k, and PTO. EEOC, NSE,

Please go to WesternNews.com and apply through careers.