Account Executive – Cottonwood

SUMMARY:

Develops, sells, services, and creates advertising in publications and products within the geographic territory assigned by and under the direction of management.

FUNCTIONS AND QUALIFICATIONS
  • Makes regular, timely outside sales calls on both established and prospective accounts.
  • Maintains an updated and organized filing system on active and inactive accounts and uses it daily to ensure contact is made on a regular basis.
  • Picks up and processes all ads for the publication(s) according to deadlines.
  • Negotiates advertising contracts with customers.
  • Exceeds customer expectations in a courteous and professional manner while working to meet all goals in the territory
  • Must be experienced with Microsoft Office software.
  • Must have reliable transportation.
  • Must have a valid driver’s license.
We offer a competitive base plus commission. Also a benefits package including medical/dental/vision/401(K), Paid Time Off and more.  NSE EEOE

Please go to WesternNews.com and apply through careers.

