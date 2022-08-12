Account Executive – Cottonwood

SUMMARY: Develops, sells, services, and creates advertising in publications and products within the geographic territory assigned by and under the direction of management. FUNCTIONS AND QUALIFICATIONS

Makes regular, timely outside sales calls on both established and prospective accounts.

Maintains an updated and organized filing system on active and inactive accounts and uses it daily to ensure contact is made on a regular basis.

Picks up and processes all ads for the publication(s) according to deadlines.

Negotiates advertising contracts with customers.

Exceeds customer expectations in a courteous and professional manner while working to meet all goals in the territory

Must be experienced with Microsoft Office software.

Must have reliable transportation.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

We offer a competitive base plus commission. Also a benefits package including medical/dental/vision/401(K), Paid Time Off and more. NSE EEOE Please go to WesternNews.com and apply through careers.