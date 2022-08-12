Account Executive – Cottonwood

SUMMARY:
Develops, sells, services, and creates advertising in publications and products within the geographic territory assigned by and under the direction of management.
FUNCTIONS AND QUALIFICATIONS
-
Makes regular, timely outside sales calls on both established and prospective accounts.
-
Maintains an updated and organized filing system on active and inactive accounts and uses it daily to ensure contact is made on a regular basis.
-
Picks up and processes all ads for the publication(s) according to deadlines.
-
Negotiates advertising contracts with customers.
-
Exceeds customer expectations in a courteous and professional manner while working to meet all goals in the territory
-
Must be experienced with Microsoft Office software.
-
Must have reliable transportation.
-
Must have a valid driver’s license.
We offer a competitive base plus commission. Also a benefits package including medical/dental/vision/401(K), Paid Time Off and more. NSE EEOE
Please go to WesternNews.com and apply through careers.