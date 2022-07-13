Web/Digital Operations Manager – Phoenix, AZ

AZ Big Media is looking for an experienced digital professional to fill an immediate opening for Web and Digital Operations Manager. We are a multi-media company with one of the top local news websites in Arizona.
We’re seeking a savvy, dynamic self-starter to join our team. Web and Digital Operations Manager, will be responsible for owning and help advance our already successful website architecture, successfully manage the day-to-day digital operations and ensure long-term growth. Will be expected to manage our daily e-newsletters and internal digital programs that serve our sales team.
The ideal candidate is a highly motivated, analytical thinker accustomed to a fast-paced environment, has experience analyzing website performance and has the ability to handle multiple projects and prioritize responsibilities.
Required Skills
- A degree or 2 years minimum experience in digital marketing, as SEO & Website Manager, or similar role.
- Considerable working knowledge of website standards and best practices.
- Experience managing and executing web experiments, A/B testing, and driving performance on a high traffic news website.
- Google Ads certification.
- In-depth knowledge of Google Ad Manager and Google Analytics.
- Familiarity with SEO tools and the ability to identify and fix website issues that affect SERP ranking (broken links, meta descriptions, etc.).
- Some understanding of MailChimp, WordPress and database management.
- Must have a STRONG understanding of how to build and operate a website, working knowledge of site speed (front-end & back-end architecture).
- Competency in using Word, Excel, PowerPoint to produce reports and presentations.
- Strong leadership and decision-making skills.
- High level of accuracy and attention to detail.
- Place all digital ads.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage all aspects of Google Ad Manager/ad processing and account optimization.
- Management of SEO strategy in relation to both content and web (in partnership with Editor).
- Constantly monitor web traffic, page performance metrics and ad inventory to deliver improved performance and ensure Google updates are performed in a timely manor.
- Responsible for managing company’s subscriber database via MailChimp, partner with editor to create daily e-newsletters.
- Monitor and respond to database feedback within MailChimp and website.
- Make operational changes as needed to improve customer experience.
- Maximize database retention.
- Company CRM back-end data entry for digital programs and links to Google Ad Manager.
- TapClicks- reporting and monthly data management
- Manage custom digital sales programs that link between Google Ad Manager and WordPress.
- Manage company CRM system.
- Assist with live event activities.