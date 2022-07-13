Web/Digital Operations Manager – Phoenix, AZ

AZ Big Media is looking for an experienced digital professional to fill an immediate opening for Web and Digital Operations Manager. We are a multi-media company with one of the top local news websites in Arizona.

We’re seeking a savvy, dynamic self-starter to join our team. Web and Digital Operations Manager, will be responsible for owning and help advance our already successful website architecture, successfully manage the day-to-day digital operations and ensure long-term growth. Will be expected to manage our daily e-newsletters and internal digital programs that serve our sales team.

The ideal candidate is a highly motivated, analytical thinker accustomed to a fast-paced environment, has experience analyzing website performance and has the ability to handle multiple projects and prioritize responsibilities.

Required Skills

A degree or 2 years minimum experience in digital marketing, as SEO & Website Manager, or similar role.

Considerable working knowledge of website standards and best practices.

Experience managing and executing web experiments, A/B testing, and driving performance on a high traffic news website.

Google Ads certification.

In-depth knowledge of Google Ad Manager and Google Analytics.

Familiarity with SEO tools and the ability to identify and fix website issues that affect SERP ranking (broken links, meta descriptions, etc.).

Some understanding of MailChimp, WordPress and database management.

Must have a STRONG understanding of how to build and operate a website, working knowledge of site speed (front-end & back-end architecture).

Competency in using Word, Excel, PowerPoint to produce reports and presentations.

Strong leadership and decision-making skills.

High level of accuracy and attention to detail.

Place all digital ads.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage all aspects of Google Ad Manager/ad processing and account optimization.

Management of SEO strategy in relation to both content and web (in partnership with Editor).

Constantly monitor web traffic, page performance metrics and ad inventory to deliver improved performance and ensure Google updates are performed in a timely manor.

Responsible for managing company’s subscriber database via MailChimp, partner with editor to create daily e-newsletters.

Monitor and respond to database feedback within MailChimp and website.

Make operational changes as needed to improve customer experience.

Maximize database retention.

Company CRM back-end data entry for digital programs and links to Google Ad Manager.

TapClicks- reporting and monthly data management

Manage custom digital sales programs that link between Google Ad Manager and WordPress.

Manage company CRM system.

Assist with live event activities.

Learn more and apply HERE!