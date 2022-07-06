Reporter – Phoenix Arizona

Arizona Capitol Times is seeking a knowledgeable, curious, creative and assertive Reporter to join our team.

What skills does the job require?

A degree in journalism, communications, or other relevant discipline

Experience covering a state or local politics.

The ability to work comfortably and cooperatively in a team environment.

Excellent written and interpersonal communications skills.

The capacity to learn new subjects and adapt quickly to changing business needs.

What will you be responsible for?

Daily, weekly stories covering: Arizona state government and state politics with an emphasis on public education and Arizona Supreme Court, breaking news and assorted other political coverage. Other subjects as necessary

Contribute to Arizona Capitol Times and its sister publication, Yellow Sheet Report. You will work collaboratively with other editorial staff members, sharing knowledge, sources and expertise when called upon.

What does Arizona Capitol Times offer?

A generous compensation plan. When you win, we win!

A competitive benefits package that includes health, vision, dental, life, short- and long-term disability coverages

401K with a company match

Growth opportunities to build your career

Learn more and apply HERE.

Who is Arizona Capitol Times?

Arizona Capitol Times and its sister publications are Arizona’s definitive voice of political and state government news. The Arizona Capitol Times publishes weekly in print and provides 24/7 news coverage through azcapitoltimes.com while Yellow Sheet Report provides insider news notes and political gossip five days a week.

The publication, founded more than 115 years ago, is a subsidiary of BridgeTower Media.

BridgeTower Media and all subsidiaries are Equal Opportunity Employers and value diversity in our workplace.