Advertising Sales Executive – Flagstaff, AZ

Lee Enterprises, owner of the award winning Arizona Daily Sun along with Amplified Digital is seeking a motivated and passionate Advertising Sales Executive to join our winning team.

We provide a robust platform of media products, with the ability to reach the largest audience in the region. Now more than ever your local business owners need the right advertising solutions to thrive in our economy.

Bring your passion for sales and developing strategic business solutions for your clients and we will provide you with a vast array of impactful solutions to target their ideal audience and grow their business. Leverage strong data-driven recommendations along with substantial and meaningful audience reach and present best-in-class advertising solutions to help clients reach their goals. No other media company in the region has more to offer in terms of reach, audience or solutions.

With tactics like targeted digital display, search engine optimization, pay-per-click, website development, social media marketing and management, newspaper and magazine, shared and solo mail, email marketing, text message marketing, video, events and event sponsorship and more, you have the ability to deliver the “right something” to everyone. You can truly match a client’s need to the exact right product or mix of products to drive results.

The successful candidate will have a strong focus on new business development and be charged with growing revenue through a consultative selling approach. You will be armed with a vast array of digital marketing products that reach any audience, so that you are able to meet the advertising and marketing needs of every client.

We are looking for someone with knowledge of digital advertising products, dedication to customer service, presentation skills with the ability to sell at all decision-making levels, and the ambition to succeed.

Requirements:

Sales experience with a solid understanding of the sales process and a proven track record in identifying prospects and generating new business.

Dynamic personality with strong oral and written communication skills.

Strong time management skills and the ability to multi-task and manage multiple deadlines.

Commitment to providing excellent customer service.

We offer:

A robust platform of digital and print products.

Competitive compensation (salary + commission).

Career development, ongoing training and a commitment to promote from within.

Generous benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, life, paid time off and 401(k)

The Arizona Daily Sun is a division of Lee Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of local news, and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states.

Join our dynamic sales team. Apply online at www.azdailysun.com/workhere.

Equal Opportunity Employer