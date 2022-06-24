Community Journalist – Williams-Grand Canyon News

Williams-Grand Canyon News in Williams, Arizona, has an immediate opening for a Community Journalist/Reporter to cover the Williams and Grand Canyon region. We are looking for someone who is interested in being part of our growing editorial team and enjoys being a part of a small community. Job responsibilities include reporting and writing stories that cover city and county news, including sporting events, parades, rodeos, car shows, and more. We need someone who is a good writer and has an interest in photography, social media, and staying on top of local issues. Excellent benefits package, 401k, and PTO. EEOE, NSE.

Western News&Info, Inc ® has a long history in the business of printing and publishing online and on paper which was established in January 1978. Prior to 1978, the media company had its beginning in the mid-1930s, then the Yuma Daily Sun was purchased in 1953. In the 1960s, the Prescott Courier, Casa Grande Dispatch, Lake Havasu City Herald, and partial interests in the Mohave (Kingman) Miner were purchased. In the 1970s, the Mohave Valley News in Bullhead City, the Verde Independent in Cottonwood, and the Camp Verde Bugle also were purchased. Today we serve communities in Prescott/Prescott Valley and surrounding areas, Cottonwood and the Verde Valley, Williams/Grand Canyon, Kingman, Havasu, and Yuma.

Apply at www.westernnews.jobs