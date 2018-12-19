NMA strongly opposes DOL proposal to remove print newspaper requirement for employment notices

Government Should Put U.S. Workers First and Not Restrict the Reach of Job Opportunities in Local Communities

Arlington, VA – The News Media Alliance (NMA) today filed comments opposing the Department of Labor’s (DOL’s) and the Department of Homeland Security’s proposals to eliminate the requirement that employers notify U.S. workers of available positions through printed advertisements in Sunday newspapers “in the area of intended employment,” and replace them with website ads. The Departments’ proposals would essentially eliminate a proven medium consumed by more than 130 million adults each week – the print newspaper – that is the only means for some workers to access job information.

The Department of Labor and the Department of Homeland Security jointly released the notice of proposed rulemaking on November 10 that would change the way employers must inform U.S. workers about non-agricultural temporary jobs under the H-2B visa programs under the labor certification program. On the same day, the DOL released a nearly identical notice of proposed rulemaking that would change the labor certification program for seeking foreign agricultural workers under the H-2A visa program.

Read the complete press release here.