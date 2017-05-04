UA J-school honors Baquet with Zenger Award

The University of Arizona School of Journalism will honor New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet with the 2017 Zenger Award for Press Freedom for championing the news media’s rights to question authority and for defending the public’s right to know.

Given by the school since 1954, the award is named after pioneering journalists John Peter and Anna Catherine Zenger. Past winners include Walter Cronkite, Katherine Graham, Bill Moyers and 2016 recipient Dana Priest.

“It is such an honor to receive this award for press freedom at a time when the truthful, mission-driven press is under assault,” Baquet said. “And it is humbling when I look at the list of past winners, all of them courageous journalists who exposed wrongdoing and told truth to the powerful.”

Source: University of Arizona School of Journalism