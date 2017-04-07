Transparency Camp comes to Phoenix

The Sunlight Foundation is teaming up with the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting, Galvanize, and the Arizona Institute for Digital Progress for TCamp 2017, May 22.

The event will bring “together the best and brightest from the government, developer and journalist communities to talk about and problem-solve issues relating to making government data open and accessible to the public.

An un-conference format in which participants design the agenda, present their ideas and dive into the challenges and success stories they’ve seen firsthand during morning and afternoon breakout sessions.” Learn more and get your tickets here.

Source: Sunlight Foundation