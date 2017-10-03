Publisher/Editor Needed – Page, Ariz.

Welcome to beautiful northern Arizona! World-class outdoor recreation, fishing, boating, hunting, backpacking, camping and much more await our new publisher and editor of the Lake Powell Chronicle — an award-winning weekly newspaper in Page —located just minutes from the incredible Lake Powell and the door step of the majestic Grand Canyon!

We are looking for a highly qualified and capable “jack-of-all-trades” to serve as publisher and editor and lead our team of seven staff members. Successful candidate will also be involved with directing our advertising team as well as exhibit outstanding leadership skills and a deep passion to oversee and produce a quality newspaper with attention to growing print and digital revenue as well as product base.

Our editorial strength is in our local and diverse coverage of municipal government and agencies, local Native American tribe and rich traditions, the outdoors, the environment, high school sports and other local hot topic issues of interest. In addition, we produce a high-quality, very successful visitor and travel magazine three times a year entitled “Gateway.”

Successful candidate will be the working editor and publisher while leading the ad staff. As a result, we’re looking for a multi-talented individual who possesses a strong newspaper editorial skill set — writing, photography, editing, pagination and photography — as well as advertising and marketing sales abilities and experience, leadership qualities and attributes, and exhibits outstanding organizational and time management abilities.

Ideal candidate will have excellent knowledge and experience in the community newspaper industry and a deep understanding of overall newspaper operation, financial management and budgeting skills with a commitment to fiscal responsibility and bottom line accountability. Our top priority is our need for an individual to take ownership and pride in the overall operation. Solid newspaper editorial and advertising experience a huge plus. A positive attitude and strong work ethic is a must. This is a hands-on, working position.

Our newspapers are part of a top-flight community newspaper organization — News Media Corporation — and fast-track promotion and opportunities await those individuals with successful track record.

Excellent compensation and bonus package of $50,000-plus awaits successful candidate. Solid benefit package includes medical insurance and discount prescription package, paid vacations, mileage and expense reimbursements, 401(k) plan and more. This position will be filled at the earliest possible time frame. Only serious and qualified applicants need apply.

If you are interested in hearing more in depth details about the exciting possibility of running your own operation and being heavily involved in the entire operation, e-mail cover letter, resume, salary requirements and professional references to: Mike Jensen, Group Publisher, News Media Corporation at: mjensen@wyomingnewspapersinc.com