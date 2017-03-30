ProPublica sponsoring scholarships for students to attend conferences

ProPublica will be awarding 12 scholarships to students across the country to attend the conferences of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the National Association of Black Journalists. And for the first time, expanding its scholarship program to send students to Asian American Journalists Association and Native American Journalists Association events as well.

In total, 12 scholarships of $500 each will be awarded to students who would otherwise be unable to attend. These conferences offer great opportunities for networking and professional development, especially for those just starting out in journalism.

Applications are due April 30, 2017.

Source: ProPublica