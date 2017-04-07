Production Manager – Prescott, Ariz.

Here is your opportunity to grow with the leader in local area news! We publish The Daily Courier, Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review, plus operate a 24 hour commercial print facility located in the beautiful mountain community of Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Seeking a hands-on experienced production manager to supervise all phases of a commercial print facility including press, prepress, finishing and bindery. Monitor all quality controls in each phase of print production with the ability to operate production equipment, a forklift and lift 50 lbs. Excellent customer service and organizational skills required.

Full-time, benefits package 401(k) PTO. NSE EEOE. Send resume to Human Resources, Prescott Newspapers, Inc., 8307 E Highway 69, Suite B, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 or fax (928) 777-8625, Email: pnihr@prescottaz.com