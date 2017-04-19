Press Foreman – Window Rock, Ariz.

Navajo Times Publishing Company, Inc. is seeking a Press Foreman with experience running a multi-unit web press who is mechanically inclined and a hands on working supervisor. Must be totally motivated to build a team atmosphere and lead by example. Expect two months of shadowing current foreman as he nears retirement. Subject to night, holiday, and flexible weekly scheduling to meet print production needs.

Job Responsibilities:

Plan, assign and direct work of press crew and handle day-to-day operational issues.

Ensure quality print of weekly newspaper.

Pull newspaper to check for printing imperfections/quality checks.

Ensure correct inks are in place and changed out when necessary.

Coordinate preventive maintenance schedule of press equipment.

Maintain peak operating performance of press by regularly lubricating press, removing and replacing worn rollers and adjusting the pressure between rollers using hand tools.

Clean press and surrounding work area to maintain an organized work environment.

Keep daily time, production and material usage reports.

Conduct monthly inventory and order supplies.

Ensure a safe working environment and advise management of safety concerns.

Educate employees on press equipment and schedule training as needed.

Recommend hiring and termination of press crew.

Conduct yearly employee reviews and consult with management on employee performance.

Work among a team to accomplish company goals and objectives.

OSHA 10 hour and Forklift certification desired.

Job Requirements:

The ideal candidate must have knowledge of newspaper printing operations and press machines (Heidelberg, quad stack unit, V30 and Mercury units); good communication and training skills, good mechanical troubleshooting skills; and ability to make good decisions quickly and under pressure of deadlines. Considerable physical activity is required and includes; climbing ladders or stairs, bending and heavy lifting, pushing or pulling of objects 50 pounds or more for more than 20 feet. Applicants must have a High School Diploma or G.E.D equivalent; (some vocational education in web based printing desired; plus three years of experience in the operation of a web print press machine and two years of experience in a supervisory or lead capacity; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Must have valid driver’s license and a clean driving history. Salary: based on overall education and experience.

Please send application, cover letter, and resume to Navajo Times Human Resources; P.O. Box 310; Window Rock, AZ 86515 or email to arnie@navajotimes.com. To download an application, please go to www.navajotimes.com/contact-us/jobs-at-the-times. Applications will not be accepted by telefax. Application deadline is May 4, 2017 at 5 p.m. For more information, telephone the Navajo Times office at (928) 871-1130.

NTPC, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and enforces the Navajo Preference in Employment Act.