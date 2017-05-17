Press Crew Opportunities – Window Rock, Ariz.

Job Opportunities at NTPC, Inc.

The Navajo Times Publishing Company is seeking qualified person(s) for the following vacant job position(s) in Window Rock, Arizona. All applicants must submit in person, by email or by mail, their original, completed and signed application, current resume, letter of interest and any supporting documents such as diplomas or certificates. No application will be accepted by fax. Please email application packets to arnie@navajotimes.com or mailed application to NTPC-Human Resources, P.O. Box 310, Window Rock, AZ, 86515. An application can be downloaded at: www.navajotimes.com/contact-us/jobs-at-the-times. For more information, contact Arnie Sarracino, Human Resources Director, at 928-871-1130.

PRESS FOREMAN – Full Time, permanent position

Minimum Qualifications: High School Diploma or G.E.D equivalent; (some vocational education in web based printing desired); plus three years of experience in the operation of a web print press machine and two years of experience in a supervisory or lead capacity; or equivalent combination of education and experience. The ideal candidate must have knowledge of newspaper printing operations and press machines (Heidelberg, quad stack unit, V30 and Mercury units); good communication and training skills, good mechanical troubleshooting skills; and ability to make good decisions quickly and under pressure of deadlines. Considerable physical activity is required and includes; climbing ladders or stairs, bending and heavy lifting, pushing or pulling of objects 50 pounds or more for more than 20 feet. Subject to night, holiday, and flexible weekly scheduling to meet print production needs. Must also possess a valid state’s driver’s license and have a clean driving record. Salary: based on overall education and experience. Position Closes: June 2, 2017 @ 3:00 p.m.

PRESS OPERATOR – Full Time, permanent position

Minimum Qualifications: High School Diploma or G.E.D equivalent; plus two years hands on work experience. The ideal candidate must have knowledge and demonstrated experience running a multi-unit web press to print weekly newspaper, special tabloids, and related publications. Considerable physical activity is required and includes; climbing ladders or stairs, bending and heavy lifting, pushing or pulling of objects 50 pounds or more for more than 20 feet. Subject to night, holiday, and flexible weekly scheduling to meet print production needs. Must also possess a valid state’s driver’s license and have a clean driving record. Salary: based on overall education and experience. Position Closes: June 2, 2017 @ 3:00 p.m.

NTPC, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and enforces the Navajo Preference in Hiring Act.