NNA’s nominations now open for Amos, McKinney, Phillips Awards

Every year, the National Newspaper Association announces the Call for Nominations for the Amos, McKinney & Phillips Awards, which are the highest honors awarded to working and retired newspapermen and women who have exhibited distinguished service to the community press.

Notably, Arizona has had two members honored with these awards. Frances Gerhardt, Arizona Silver Belt, 1969 for the Emma C. McKinney Award and L. Alan Cruikshank, The Fountain Hills Times, 2013 with the James O. Amos Award.

The General James O. Amos Award was established in 1938 by E.C. Amos, publisher of The Sidney Daily News, to honor his father, General James O. Amos, a pioneer Ohio journalist and an early-day member of the National Editorial Association.

The Emma C. McKinney Award was created in 1966 to honor Emma C. McKinney, co-publisher and editor of the Hillsboro (OR) Argus for 58 years. In 1954 Mrs. McKinney was named dean of Oregon newspapermen and women and in 1957 received the Amos Voorhies Award, the highest state honor that can be awarded to an Oregon newspaper person. Mrs. McKinney was inducted into the Oregon Journalism Hall of Fame in 1982.

The Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award was established in 2007 to honor Daniel Morris “Dan” Phillips, an award-winning writer and photographer who passed away in 2005 at the age of 47.

The Arizona Newspapers Association fervently hopes its members will participate this year and nominate worthy candidates from the body of its membership.