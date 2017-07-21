NewsTrain digital-skills workshops coming to Indiana, Arizona, Texas, S.C. and Ontario in 2018-19

APME’s NewsTrain will bring its high-quality, affordable training to Indiana, Arizona, South Carolina, Texas and Ontario in 2018-19.

Here are the locations for the workshops, which have an early-bird rate of $75 each to attend:

March 24 in Muncie, Indiana , hosted by Ball State University;

, hosted by Ball State University; April 6-7 in Phoenix , hosted at Arizona State University by the Arizona Newspapers Association;

, hosted at Arizona State University by the Arizona Newspapers Association; Fall 2018 in Denton, Texas , (40 miles north of Dallas), hosted by the University of North Texas;

, (40 miles north of Dallas), hosted by the University of North Texas; Fall 2018 or the first half of 2019 in Greenville, South Carolina , hosted at Furman University by The Greenville News; and

, hosted at Furman University by The Greenville News; and March 2019 in Toronto, hosted by News Media Canada.

Please sign up here to be emailed when more information becomes available on the dates, agendas and instructors for the workshops.

The sites were selected from applications by committees of local journalists throughout the United States and Canada. The successful committees will conduct an assessment of the needs in their newsrooms to determine which skills will be taught at the workshops.

Additional workshops for 2019 will be announced next year. To apply to bring NewsTrain to your town in 2019, visit bit.ly/HostNewsTrain.

The remaining NewsTrains in 2017, which also have a $75 early-bird rate, are:

Oct. 14 outside Boston, with sessions on social reporting and branding, data-driven enterprise, mobile storytelling and smartphone video;

Oct. 21 in suburban Columbus, Ohio, with sessions on social reporting, mobile storytelling and newsgathering; data-driven enterprise and smartphone video.

Nov. 11 in Seattle, with sessions on social reporting and branding, data-driven enterprise, mobile storytelling and open records.

Since 2003, NewsTrain has served more than 7,000 journalists in 85 workshops. It has traveled to all 50 states and three Canadian provinces, bringing cutting-edge training close to home. Attendees consistently rate its interactive sessions as 4.5, with 5 as highly effective and highly useful. Instructors are accomplished journalists with both front-line and teaching experience.

NewsTrain’s low tuition is made possible by donors, big and small, who in 2016 included The Associated Press, The APME Foundation, the Samuel I. Newhouse Foundation, GateHouse Media LLC, Pepper Hamilton LLP, Levine Sullivan Koch & Schulz LLP, the Scripps Howard Foundation and APME past and present board members.

Donors in 2017 include the Park, Samuel I. Newhouse and Sigma Delta Chi foundations, as well as APME board members.

To keep NewsTrain serving journalists in their communities, please donate at bit.ly/NewsTraindonate

Questions? Email Linda Austin, NewsTrain project director.

