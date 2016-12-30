Newspaper publisher Walter Wick dies at 85

By AP

Associated Press, December 29, 2016 2:03 PM EST

The former publisher of Arizona’s Sierra Vista Herald, who with his brother grew Wick Communications into a media company with publications in 11 states, has died. He was 85

Walter M. Wick died Christmas morning at his home in Hereford. He had pancreatic cancer.

His brother, Robert Wick, told the Herald that he was “as blessed as any brother could be with Walter’s presence in my life.”

The brothers bought their uncle’s interest in the company in 1965. They took over full ownership when their father died in 1981. Their father, Milton Wick, and uncle, James, founded the company when they acquired the family’s first newspaper in 1926 in Niles, Ohio.

“We at times had our differences but we each knew our love transcended all problems,” Robert Wick said Tuesday. “In my life this great soul is passed but his reverberation will ripple throughout all those who have known him.”

Wick Communications is based in Sierra Vista, Arizona, and also publishes newspapers in Alaska, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon and South Dakota.