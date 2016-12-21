Newspaper General Manager – Globe, Ariz.

News Media Corporation has a great opportunity for a goal driven newspaper manager to run its operation in Globe, Arizona.

GM would oversee all staff, but emphasis would be on leading the sales team and increasing advertising revenue through our two unique and strong weekly newspaper publications and websites that serve the tight-knit Globe and Miami communities.

Ideal candidates would have previous newspaper industry and sales experience, a passion for community journalism products, the ability to be decisive while leading a dedicated staff, and the desire to maintain a strong community-minded presence and positive attitude with clients and readers.

This position could be just the right fit for a current newspaper advertising manager who is ready for the next step, as well as an experienced GM who is looking to relocate to a peaceful, historic and scenic Arizona town with a nice climate.

The position would include a generous pay package with incentives, paid vacation, medical benefits and 401-K plan options.

Please e-mail cover letter and resume to Marc Marin at mmarin@silverbelt.com or mail to Arizona Silver Belt, ATTN: Marc Marin, P.O. Box 31, Globe, AZ, 85502.