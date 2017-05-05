Newspaper Editor/Reporter – Globe, Ariz.

Cobre Valley Publishing, located in pleasant and scenic Globe, Arizona, has an opening for the editor of its Arizona Silver Belt and Copper Country News weekly publications.

The two unique newspapers focus on covering important community news and local features of the Globe-Miami region, and require a strong hands-on editor/ reporter who understands what our readers want to see in their hometown paper and can provide an interesting, informative and entertaining product.

Qualified candidates must be organized, knowledgeable and able to report on and effectively write a variety of news stories, feature articles and also have photography and pagination experience. Strong writing and editing skills, as well as command of AP Style are a must.

Experience with Photoshop program, as well as laying out pages with the InDesign program puts any applicant ahead of the field, but we will train the right person in both programs. Top candidates will also regularly update and increase our online presence through our new contemporary websites and social media accounts.

This is a full-time salaried position that averages 40 flex hours per week in a busy but pleasant working atmosphere. Position includes paid vacation, paid holidays, opportunity for medical benefits and 401-K savings.

Interested candidates should e-mail their resumes and any writing samples to sdavis@silverbelt.com or mail them to Arizona Silver Belt, ATTN: Sherri Davis, P.O. Box 31, Globe, AZ 85501