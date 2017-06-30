New publisher at the Wickenburg Sun

Jeanie Hankins Williams is the new publisher at the Wickenburg Sun, following the June 30 retirement of 27-year publisher Kevin Cloe.

A Wickenburg native, Williams graduated from Grand Canyon University before working in the newspaper industry in Wyoming for close to 20 years. She served as editor of the Douglas Budget, general manager of Wyoming Newspapers, Inc., and in 2012 returned to Arizona as publisher of the Lake Powell Chronicle. Williams became the editor in Wickenburg in 2014, and was named publisher as of July 1.

During her time in Wyoming, Williams served on the Wyoming Press Association Board of Directors and was a legislative lobbyist on behalf Wyoming’s newspapers.

“To be able to return to my hometown and continue in the career I love is absolutely gratifying,” Williams said. “Community newspapers are alive and well, and I’m happy to do my part to see that continues.”