Navajo Times welcomes return of Duane Beyal as editor

It’s a homecoming of sorts as Duane Beyal, former reporter and editor of the Navajo Times, has been appointed to be the Navajo Times’ editor again.

Beyal replaces Candace Begody who stepped down as editor in early 2016 to run for the Arizona senate (she later dropped out of the race). Since her departure, Cindy Yurth, who covered the Chinle area for the paper, stepped in on an interim basis.

Source: Navajo Times