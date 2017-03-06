More than 80 groups sign statement condemning attacks on press freedom

On March 2, more than 80 groups, including the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press signed on to a statement condemning recent attacks on press freedom in the U.S.

In conjunction, Reporters Committee Executive Director Bruce Brown made the following statement:

“Our government, and indeed our democracy, are dependent on a free and independent press that can be the eyes and ears for the people. When an administration decides to shut out reporters from a press briefing, it is taking the choice about where to get news away from the public and putting it in the hands of government. That is not press freedom.

“When federal prosecutors subpoena journalists to testify about confidential sources and reporting, that is not press freedom. Just last week, Reporters Committee stood alongside a journalist in Oregon fighting such a subpoena that would have threatened the ability to effectively report the news.

“Every day, we at the Reporters Committee, are working to make sure journalists can do their jobs without interference so that ultimately the public may be better informed.”