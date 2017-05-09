Managing Editor – Phoenix, Ariz.

The Jewish News of Greater Phoenix, an award-winning community newspaper serving Phoenix, Scottsdale and other locations in Maricopa County, Ariz., is looking for a can-do editor who values the importance of not only speed and quality, but of developing talent as well.

We are looking for a take charge leader who can also take direction from senior management, a go-getter who can field reader complaints and staff concerns.

This is a high-energy position and comes with the ability to shape how tens of thousands of people in one of the fastest growing areas of the country digest news and features. Online experience is a must.

Please email a cover letter explaining why you are the right person for the job, clips of recent work and a resume to Joshua Runyan, senior editorial director of Mid-Atlantic Media, at jrunyan@midatlanticmedia.com.

No phone calls, please.