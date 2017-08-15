Job Opportunities at Navajo Times Publishing Company, Inc

The Navajo Times Publishing Company is seeking qualified person(s) for the following vacant job position(s) in Window Rock, Arizona. All applicants must submit in person, by email or by mail, their original, completed and signed application, current resume, letter of interest and any supporting documents such as diplomas or certificates and writing and/or photography samples and clips. No application will be accepted by fax. Please email application packets to arnie@navajotimes.com or mail application to NTPC-Human Resources, P.O. Box 310, Window Rock, AZ, 86515. An application can be downloaded at: www.navajotimes.com/contact-us/jobs-at-the-times. For more information, contact Arnie Sarracino, Human Resources Director, at 928-871-1130.

PHOTOGRAPHER – Full Time, permanent position

Minimum Qualifications: High school diploma or GED; with some post-secondary course work in photography, illustration and design or similar course work; and three years of experience as a photographer with considerable knowledge of all photographic principles; or equivalent combination of training, education and experience. Photo Journalism or newspaper photographer experience preferred. The ideal candidate must have good news judgment, who can work with a high degree of independence, and has a creative eye and journalistic edge to shoot photos. The successful candidate will be part of a newsroom team, working with an experienced team who are passionate about producing a high quality newspaper. Our photographers work news, sports and features assignments, but also have opportunities for weekly photo pages. Must provide own equipment and be able to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays. Must have valid driver’s license and a clean driving history. Salary: Based on overall education and experience. Position Closes: August 31, 2017 at 3 p.m.

REPORTER – Full time, permanent position

Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in English, Journalism, Communications or closely related field plus three years’ work experience as a reporter for a weekly or daily newspaper; or equivalent combination of training, education and experience. The ideal candidate has substantial knowledge of issues facing the Navajo Nation, previous newspaper experience, strong social media skills, and familiarity with photography and multimedia. Candidates are expected to file multiple stories on a tight weekly deadline, identify and develop sources independently and exercise strong news judgment. Must possess a strong command of AP grammar and style. Must have a valid state driver’s license and a clean driving record. Must have good communication skills and be able to travel and work flexible hours. Salary: Negotiable. Position Closes: August 31, 2017 at 3 p.m.

NTPC, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and enforces the Navajo Preference in Hiring Act.